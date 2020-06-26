All apartments in Louisville
1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208

1860 West Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1860 West Centennial Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome Home! Move right in!
This is a beautifully remodeled second floor condo with easy access to South Boulder Road in Louisville. Quick commute to Boulder! Fully Furnished option for $50/month more! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on the same level. Lovely private deck to enjoy your mornings. Pool on site! Washer and dryer included! Secured common entrance.

Contact us for a showing today!

Sorry No Pets. No Smoking. No Growing.

For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com

To set up a showing, please email Sam @ Dakotamgmt.com
An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we will be unable to show you this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 have any available units?
1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 have?
Some of 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 currently offering any rent specials?
1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 pet-friendly?
No, 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 offer parking?
Yes, 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 offers parking.
Does 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 have a pool?
Yes, 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 has a pool.
Does 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 have accessible units?
No, 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208 has units with air conditioning.
