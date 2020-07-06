186 Jackson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0ecf5c06e ----

Here is your opportunity to make this beautifully updated home in Louisville your next home! This home boasts light and you will enjoy the welcoming living room, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz counter tops, 2 upper-level bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs has a great room, and an additional bedroom with full bathroom and laundry. All this and an ideal location that is a short walk to old town with its active dining scene and area shops, plus top rated schools and easy commutes to Denver or Boulder make this home a must see!



Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No more than two dogs allowed.)



Sorry NO ROOMMATES!



**** Available show times are listed in the ad**