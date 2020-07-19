All apartments in Louisville
112 Pheasant Run

112 Pheasant Run · No Longer Available
Location

112 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and Bright Townhome in Louisville! - Stunning, spacious 3-level, high quality Hunters Ridge townhome available April 1st. Conveniently located within walking/bike ride distance to the heart of Louisville. Wood flooring throughout main level and upstairs. 2 big bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Large, eat-in kitchen with generous pantry, gas stove, and kitchen garden box window above sink. 1/2 bath on main level. Expansive, open unfinished basement with ample space for storage, play space or additional room.

Special Features: Central A/C, beautiful, artistic security door with screen or glass inserts that can be swapped out depending upon the weather. Front and back porches with storage closet on back porch. Upstairs terrace off of master bedroom. Unenclosed back Patio perfect for a grill. Master has its own vanity. Wood Fireplace. Gas Stove. Washer and Dryer in Basement. Built-in shelving/bookcase in living room. Large Kitchen Pantry and lots of kitchen cabinet space. Kitchen Garden Window Box. Large hall closet on main level. One reserved parking space just outside townhouse. Lots of visitor/extra parking spaces. Located in Hunter's Ridge Community away from busy road so quiet and peaceful.

Easy to walk or bike ride to downtown Louisville. On bus route for quick access to Boulder, Flatirons Mall and close to direct buses that head to airport or Denver. Large Park within walking distance close-by. Easily accessible to bike and running paths. Spectacular view of Flatirons as head to Boulder. Harper Lake and Davidson Mesa trail nearby. Walking distance to Alfalfa's, Cafe- Precision Pours, and King Sooper's,

Tenant pays utilities. Owner covers HOA which provides trash, recycling and snow removal and landscaping. Cat ok with additional security deposit. Small dog negotiable with additional deposit.
This is a Re-Let so the lease will go through August 31, 2019 with the option for longer lease until August 31, 2020 (rent increases to $1,775/month starting September 1, 2019).

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3450120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Pheasant Run have any available units?
112 Pheasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 112 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 112 Pheasant Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
112 Pheasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Pheasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Pheasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 112 Pheasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 112 Pheasant Run offers parking.
Does 112 Pheasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Pheasant Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Pheasant Run have a pool?
No, 112 Pheasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 112 Pheasant Run have accessible units?
No, 112 Pheasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Pheasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Pheasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Pheasant Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 Pheasant Run has units with air conditioning.
