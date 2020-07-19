112 Pheasant Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and Bright Townhome in Louisville! - Stunning, spacious 3-level, high quality Hunters Ridge townhome available April 1st. Conveniently located within walking/bike ride distance to the heart of Louisville. Wood flooring throughout main level and upstairs. 2 big bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Large, eat-in kitchen with generous pantry, gas stove, and kitchen garden box window above sink. 1/2 bath on main level. Expansive, open unfinished basement with ample space for storage, play space or additional room.



Special Features: Central A/C, beautiful, artistic security door with screen or glass inserts that can be swapped out depending upon the weather. Front and back porches with storage closet on back porch. Upstairs terrace off of master bedroom. Unenclosed back Patio perfect for a grill. Master has its own vanity. Wood Fireplace. Gas Stove. Washer and Dryer in Basement. Built-in shelving/bookcase in living room. Large Kitchen Pantry and lots of kitchen cabinet space. Kitchen Garden Window Box. Large hall closet on main level. One reserved parking space just outside townhouse. Lots of visitor/extra parking spaces. Located in Hunter's Ridge Community away from busy road so quiet and peaceful.



Easy to walk or bike ride to downtown Louisville. On bus route for quick access to Boulder, Flatirons Mall and close to direct buses that head to airport or Denver. Large Park within walking distance close-by. Easily accessible to bike and running paths. Spectacular view of Flatirons as head to Boulder. Harper Lake and Davidson Mesa trail nearby. Walking distance to Alfalfa's, Cafe- Precision Pours, and King Sooper's,



Tenant pays utilities. Owner covers HOA which provides trash, recycling and snow removal and landscaping. Cat ok with additional security deposit. Small dog negotiable with additional deposit.

This is a Re-Let so the lease will go through August 31, 2019 with the option for longer lease until August 31, 2020 (rent increases to $1,775/month starting September 1, 2019).



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3450120)