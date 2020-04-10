All apartments in Louisville
Louisville, CO
1036 Maria Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1036 Maria Lane

1036 Maria Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Maria Ln, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
1036 Maria Lane Available 06/01/20 Townhome in Desirable Downtown Louisville, $500 bonus for June 1 Lease! - Welcome to the modern and comfortable DELO neighborhood of Louisville and to this elegant townhome built in 2015.

1036 Maria Lane is an end unit, situated on a manicured courtyard. The townhome has plenty of sunlight in all rooms, with hardwood floors in the great room. The spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, handsome cabinets, and a large island for meal preparation and entertaining. There is a two-car attached garage as well, accessed from the main floor. One of the most desirable features of this property is the main floor master bedroom suite. On the upper floor, you will also find two additional bedrooms, a full bath, an open loft space, and a laundry center with washer and dryer. The whole property is built to energy efficient standards and is pre-wired for cable and internet. This is a non-smoking property. Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit.

The DELO neighborhood is adjacent to the Coal Creek Corridor Open Space, Louisville Sports Complex, and the popular 7th Generation Farm. For year-round entertainment, the modern shops and restaurants of downtown Louisville will serve you well. 1036 Maria Lane is also ideally located to Hwy 36, Hwy 287, and the Northwest Parkway/E-470.

In order to ensurethe safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing can be found here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JSlwLS-cd0&feature=youtu.be and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen. You may also read more about the DELO neighborhood at http://livebouldercreek.com/homes/louisville-co/delo/

(RLNE1997210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Maria Lane have any available units?
1036 Maria Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1036 Maria Lane have?
Some of 1036 Maria Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Maria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Maria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Maria Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Maria Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Maria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Maria Lane offers parking.
Does 1036 Maria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 Maria Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Maria Lane have a pool?
No, 1036 Maria Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Maria Lane have accessible units?
No, 1036 Maria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Maria Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Maria Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Maria Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1036 Maria Lane has units with air conditioning.
