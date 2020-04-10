Amenities

1036 Maria Lane Available 06/01/20 Townhome in Desirable Downtown Louisville, $500 bonus for June 1 Lease! - Welcome to the modern and comfortable DELO neighborhood of Louisville and to this elegant townhome built in 2015.



1036 Maria Lane is an end unit, situated on a manicured courtyard. The townhome has plenty of sunlight in all rooms, with hardwood floors in the great room. The spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, handsome cabinets, and a large island for meal preparation and entertaining. There is a two-car attached garage as well, accessed from the main floor. One of the most desirable features of this property is the main floor master bedroom suite. On the upper floor, you will also find two additional bedrooms, a full bath, an open loft space, and a laundry center with washer and dryer. The whole property is built to energy efficient standards and is pre-wired for cable and internet. This is a non-smoking property. Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit.



The DELO neighborhood is adjacent to the Coal Creek Corridor Open Space, Louisville Sports Complex, and the popular 7th Generation Farm. For year-round entertainment, the modern shops and restaurants of downtown Louisville will serve you well. 1036 Maria Lane is also ideally located to Hwy 36, Hwy 287, and the Northwest Parkway/E-470.



In order to ensurethe safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing can be found here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JSlwLS-cd0&feature=youtu.be and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen. You may also read more about the DELO neighborhood at http://livebouldercreek.com/homes/louisville-co/delo/



