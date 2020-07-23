All apartments in Longmont
919 Timber Ct.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

919 Timber Ct.

919 Timber Court · (303) 776-5156
Location

919 Timber Court, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 919 Timber Ct. · Avail. Sep 3

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
919 Timber Ct. Available 09/03/20 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 Story House, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard. 919 Timber Ct - 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 Story House, 2 Car Detached Garage

Main floor large master bedroom & full bath. Up stairs: a large and a regular bedroom and another full bath, plus a small bonus room/office.

Microwave hood & dishwasher. Ceramic floor dining area with exterior patio door.

1584 sf house + 480 sf garage = 2064 sf total

New in 2016, new paint inside and out, and mostly new flooring.

Fenced back yard is newly landscaped.

Near Centennial Park, about 9th & Alpine, 3 blocks east on Highland Dr.

Watch YouTube Video Tour Here: https://youtu.be/qSqv6iKsFiM

12 month lease

NO PETS, NO HOUSING, NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA.

Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
303-776-5156
www.alertrealty.net
rent@alertrealty.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2718778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Timber Ct. have any available units?
919 Timber Ct. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Timber Ct. have?
Some of 919 Timber Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Timber Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
919 Timber Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Timber Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 919 Timber Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 919 Timber Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 919 Timber Ct. offers parking.
Does 919 Timber Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Timber Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Timber Ct. have a pool?
No, 919 Timber Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 919 Timber Ct. have accessible units?
No, 919 Timber Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Timber Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Timber Ct. has units with dishwashers.
