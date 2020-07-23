Amenities
919 Timber Ct. Available 09/03/20 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 Story House, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard. 919 Timber Ct - 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 Story House, 2 Car Detached Garage
Main floor large master bedroom & full bath. Up stairs: a large and a regular bedroom and another full bath, plus a small bonus room/office.
Microwave hood & dishwasher. Ceramic floor dining area with exterior patio door.
1584 sf house + 480 sf garage = 2064 sf total
New in 2016, new paint inside and out, and mostly new flooring.
Fenced back yard is newly landscaped.
Near Centennial Park, about 9th & Alpine, 3 blocks east on Highland Dr.
Watch YouTube Video Tour Here: https://youtu.be/qSqv6iKsFiM
12 month lease
NO PETS, NO HOUSING, NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA.
Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
303-776-5156
www.alertrealty.net
rent@alertrealty.net
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2718778)