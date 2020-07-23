Amenities

919 Timber Ct. Available 09/03/20 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 Story House, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard.



Main floor large master bedroom & full bath. Up stairs: a large and a regular bedroom and another full bath, plus a small bonus room/office.



Microwave hood & dishwasher. Ceramic floor dining area with exterior patio door.



1584 sf house + 480 sf garage = 2064 sf total



New in 2016, new paint inside and out, and mostly new flooring.



Fenced back yard is newly landscaped.



Near Centennial Park, about 9th & Alpine, 3 blocks east on Highland Dr.



Watch YouTube Video Tour Here: https://youtu.be/qSqv6iKsFiM



12 month lease



NO PETS, NO HOUSING, NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA.



Alert Realty

1132 Francis St

Longmont, CO 80501

303-776-5156

www.alertrealty.net

rent@alertrealty.net



