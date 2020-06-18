713 Grandview Meadows Drive

Amenities

This 2-Level Townhome is Light, Airy and Spacious and Available for Rent in Longmont! - Premium quality Townhome. Light, airy and spacious. 1457 finished SF with 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car attached. 9' ceilings on main floor. Upgraded finishes. This 2 level Townhome features hardwood floors throughout the first floor, carpet throughout the upper floor. Kitchen features and an island with seating area for entertaining, matching stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with in-door ice/water, vented microwave, recessed lighting and granite tops. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with double sinks, compartment toilet and large walk in shower. Second and third bedrooms share a full bath and a built-in "study hall" desk area. Laundry area on upper level with washer and dryer provided. Garage door openers. Custom window coverings throughout. High efficiency central air and heat. No smoking or pets.



Photos are of the model unit. The actual unit is very similar.



Minutes to shopping, dining, McIntosh Lake and downtown Longmont. Less than 20 minutes to Boulder and 40 minutes to Denver, offering you the best of all worlds.



Schools:

Eagle Crest Elementary School

Altona Middle School

Silver Creek High School



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5772295)