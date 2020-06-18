All apartments in Longmont
713 Grandview Meadows Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

713 Grandview Meadows Drive

713 Grandview Meadow Drive · (303) 545-6000
Location

713 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO 80503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 713 Grandview Meadows Drive · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2-Level Townhome is Light, Airy and Spacious and Available for Rent in Longmont! - Premium quality Townhome. Light, airy and spacious. 1457 finished SF with 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car attached. 9' ceilings on main floor. Upgraded finishes. This 2 level Townhome features hardwood floors throughout the first floor, carpet throughout the upper floor. Kitchen features and an island with seating area for entertaining, matching stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with in-door ice/water, vented microwave, recessed lighting and granite tops. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with double sinks, compartment toilet and large walk in shower. Second and third bedrooms share a full bath and a built-in "study hall" desk area. Laundry area on upper level with washer and dryer provided. Garage door openers. Custom window coverings throughout. High efficiency central air and heat. No smoking or pets.

Photos are of the model unit. The actual unit is very similar.

Minutes to shopping, dining, McIntosh Lake and downtown Longmont. Less than 20 minutes to Boulder and 40 minutes to Denver, offering you the best of all worlds.

Schools:
Eagle Crest Elementary School
Altona Middle School
Silver Creek High School

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Grandview Meadows Drive have any available units?
713 Grandview Meadows Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Grandview Meadows Drive have?
Some of 713 Grandview Meadows Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Grandview Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 Grandview Meadows Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Grandview Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Grandview Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 713 Grandview Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 713 Grandview Meadows Drive does offer parking.
Does 713 Grandview Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 Grandview Meadows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Grandview Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 713 Grandview Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 713 Grandview Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 713 Grandview Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Grandview Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Grandview Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
