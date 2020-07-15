All apartments in Longmont
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:36 PM

4011 San Marco Drive

4011 San Marco Drive ·
Location

4011 San Marco Drive, Longmont, CO 80503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1766 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Longmont will welcome you with 1,766 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Yellow Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Sams Club, Texas Road House, Target, Buffalo Wild Wings, and many more shopping/dining options.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.970rent.com
970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 San Marco Drive have any available units?
4011 San Marco Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 San Marco Drive have?
Some of 4011 San Marco Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 San Marco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4011 San Marco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 San Marco Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 San Marco Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4011 San Marco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4011 San Marco Drive offers parking.
Does 4011 San Marco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 San Marco Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 San Marco Drive have a pool?
No, 4011 San Marco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4011 San Marco Drive have accessible units?
No, 4011 San Marco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 San Marco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 San Marco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
