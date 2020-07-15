4011 San Marco Drive ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Longmont will welcome you with 1,766 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Yellow Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Sams Club, Texas Road House, Target, Buffalo Wild Wings, and many more shopping/dining options.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes snow removal.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.970rent.com

970-400-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.