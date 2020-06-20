All apartments in Longmont
2445 Scott Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2445 Scott Court

2445 Scott Court · No Longer Available
Longmont
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

2445 Scott Court, Longmont, CO 80501

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Updated, Spacious 5 Bed/2 Bath in North Longmont Available NOW! - Don't miss this spacious home conveniently located near 287 and Hwy 66 in North Longmont! With 5 beds and 2 baths this would be a perfect setup for a family or working professionals. Large bedrooms with closets, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a fully fenced backyard. Three bedrooms upstairs and two more large bedrooms in the basement plus a huge entertainment room. Professionally cleaned and ready for move-in now!

Pets negotiable with additional deposit.
Property has w/d hookups, for an additional $50/mo the owner is willing to provide a washer/dryer.

Please call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 today for more information!

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

(RLNE5817523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 Scott Court have any available units?
2445 Scott Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmont, CO.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 Scott Court have?
Some of 2445 Scott Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 Scott Court currently offering any rent specials?
2445 Scott Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 Scott Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 Scott Court is pet friendly.
Does 2445 Scott Court offer parking?
No, 2445 Scott Court does not offer parking.
Does 2445 Scott Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 Scott Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 Scott Court have a pool?
No, 2445 Scott Court does not have a pool.
Does 2445 Scott Court have accessible units?
No, 2445 Scott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 Scott Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 Scott Court does not have units with dishwashers.
