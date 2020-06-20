2445 Scott Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning clubhouse

Updated, Spacious 5 Bed/2 Bath in North Longmont Available NOW! - Don't miss this spacious home conveniently located near 287 and Hwy 66 in North Longmont! With 5 beds and 2 baths this would be a perfect setup for a family or working professionals. Large bedrooms with closets, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a fully fenced backyard. Three bedrooms upstairs and two more large bedrooms in the basement plus a huge entertainment room. Professionally cleaned and ready for move-in now!



Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

Property has w/d hookups, for an additional $50/mo the owner is willing to provide a washer/dryer.



Please call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 today for more information!



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



