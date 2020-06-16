All apartments in Longmont
1545 Drake Street,
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

1545 Drake Street,

1545 Drake Street · (303) 444-0199 ext. 000
Location

1545 Drake Street, Longmont, CO 80503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1545 Drake Street, · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Must see! Beautifully updated home with tons of privacy and incredible location only one block to McIntosh Lake! - This gorgeous house is perfect for people who like their private space. The house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The main level has open kitchen with nice updates and newer appliances with lots of sunlight and sliding doors to the big yard. There is a fully separate kitchen and living area downstairs with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the same as the main level. There are shining hardwood floors all throughout the main living areas. There is a 2-car attached garage and a nice fenced backyard to enjoy the sunny days. The house is now ready for move-in. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $2750 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2675 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.

For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 or email us at seeinsidemenow@gmail.com. We look forward to working with you!

Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate. To view all of our listings, please visit this link:

https://doubleblackdiamond.appfolio.com/listings

Meet the owner: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5498437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Drake Street, have any available units?
1545 Drake Street, has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Drake Street, have?
Some of 1545 Drake Street,'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Drake Street, currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Drake Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Drake Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Drake Street, is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Drake Street, offer parking?
Yes, 1545 Drake Street, does offer parking.
Does 1545 Drake Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Drake Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Drake Street, have a pool?
No, 1545 Drake Street, does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Drake Street, have accessible units?
No, 1545 Drake Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Drake Street, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Drake Street, does not have units with dishwashers.
