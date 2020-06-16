1545 Drake Street,

Amenities

Must see! Beautifully updated home with tons of privacy and incredible location only one block to McIntosh Lake! - This gorgeous house is perfect for people who like their private space. The house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The main level has open kitchen with nice updates and newer appliances with lots of sunlight and sliding doors to the big yard. There is a fully separate kitchen and living area downstairs with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the same as the main level. There are shining hardwood floors all throughout the main living areas. There is a 2-car attached garage and a nice fenced backyard to enjoy the sunny days. The house is now ready for move-in. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $2750 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2675 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.



*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.



For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 or email us at seeinsidemenow@gmail.com. We look forward to working with you!



Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate. To view all of our listings, please visit this link:



https://doubleblackdiamond.appfolio.com/listings



Meet the owner: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY



No Cats Allowed



