Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1529 Terra Rosa Avenue

1529 Terra Rosa Avenue · (303) 565-6778
Location

1529 Terra Rosa Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue · Avail. Aug 3

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1529 Terra Rosa Avenue Available 08/03/20 Lovely Longmont Ranch for Lease Backs up to a Park! - This home has 3 bedrooms and two baths, including a large main floor master bedroom and master suite. The master bath includes bath, stand up shower and walk in closet! Great single floor living.
The guest bedrooms share a hallway bathroom across from the utility closet and main floor washer and dryer. Oversized great room, open concept kitchen and outdoor covered porch for easy entertaining. Attached 2 car garage.

Tenant pays all utilities. No pets please. No smoking. Backs up to Affolter Park, near transportation, near shopping and restaurants, near hiking/biking trails.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2658369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue have any available units?
1529 Terra Rosa Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue have?
Some of 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Terra Rosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Terra Rosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
