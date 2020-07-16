Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

1529 Terra Rosa Avenue Available 08/03/20 Lovely Longmont Ranch for Lease Backs up to a Park! - This home has 3 bedrooms and two baths, including a large main floor master bedroom and master suite. The master bath includes bath, stand up shower and walk in closet! Great single floor living.

The guest bedrooms share a hallway bathroom across from the utility closet and main floor washer and dryer. Oversized great room, open concept kitchen and outdoor covered porch for easy entertaining. Attached 2 car garage.



Tenant pays all utilities. No pets please. No smoking. Backs up to Affolter Park, near transportation, near shopping and restaurants, near hiking/biking trails.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2658369)