Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:37 PM

1447 Kimbark Street

1447 Kimbark Street · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1447 Kimbark Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Come check out this great two-level townhouse in Longmont just one block from 15th and Main Street! This property features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and a shared courtyard. Inside you will find a spacious and open living/dining space including gorgeous hardwood floors. The kitchen features all major appliances, many cabinets for storage, and large windows that allow natural light to come through. The half bathroom is conveniently located upstairs for your guests to use. Enjoy the beautiful Colorado sunshine from a shared courtyard and grassy play area. Living in this unit you will have central air conditioning along with an assigned parking space. The location is unbeatable with Natural Grocers, Ace Hardware, and the many shops and restaurants on Main Street, just a few minutes away. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: N/A
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Stormwater
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Assigned Off-Street
School District: ST. Vrain Valley School District NO. Re1j

This property will become vacant on June 26th, 2020! We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 Kimbark Street have any available units?
1447 Kimbark Street has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1447 Kimbark Street have?
Some of 1447 Kimbark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 Kimbark Street currently offering any rent specials?
1447 Kimbark Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 Kimbark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1447 Kimbark Street is pet friendly.
Does 1447 Kimbark Street offer parking?
Yes, 1447 Kimbark Street does offer parking.
Does 1447 Kimbark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1447 Kimbark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 Kimbark Street have a pool?
No, 1447 Kimbark Street does not have a pool.
Does 1447 Kimbark Street have accessible units?
No, 1447 Kimbark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 Kimbark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1447 Kimbark Street has units with dishwashers.
