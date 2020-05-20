1447 Kimbark Street

Amenities

Come check out this great two-level townhouse in Longmont just one block from 15th and Main Street! This property features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and a shared courtyard. Inside you will find a spacious and open living/dining space including gorgeous hardwood floors. The kitchen features all major appliances, many cabinets for storage, and large windows that allow natural light to come through. The half bathroom is conveniently located upstairs for your guests to use. Enjoy the beautiful Colorado sunshine from a shared courtyard and grassy play area. Living in this unit you will have central air conditioning along with an assigned parking space. The location is unbeatable with Natural Grocers, Ace Hardware, and the many shops and restaurants on Main Street, just a few minutes away. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: N/A

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Stormwater

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Assigned Off-Street

School District: ST. Vrain Valley School District NO. Re1j



This property will become vacant on June 26th, 2020! We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



