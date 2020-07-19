All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like 1322 South Coffman Street #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
1322 South Coffman Street #6
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1322 South Coffman Street #6

1322 South Coffman Street · (303) 545-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1322 South Coffman Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1322 South Coffman Street #6 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,825

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1322 South Coffman Street #6 Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3 level townhome for rent in Longmont, CO - 3 bedroom, 3 level townhome for rent in Longmont, just 16 minutes to Boulder and walking distance to park. Bikeway is North down the street on Missouri that goes all around town! Green built with 2014 building and energy standards, LED lights throughout. Contemporary finishes include high gloss white upper kitchen cabinets with espresso wood lower kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances with a built in microwave, granite countertops and under mounted sinks in the kitchen and baths. All kitchens have glass and mosaic backsplashes. Walkout redwood deck in master with access through a patio door and upstairs has a large walk in closet. These two bedrooms are separated by a beautiful full bath. Finished lower level with size able bedroom with its own 3/4 bath. On that same level is a family/TV room, washer/dryer hookups and enclosed storage. Behind each townhome unit is a large concrete parking lot and private patios with 6 foot privacy fence between patios and blocking alley. Each townhome includes two individual parking units. Easy access to parks, recreation center, shopping and restaurants. NOTE: Front and back yards are both completely sprinkled and have a mature lawn. No smoking. No growing of any kind. Renter MUST make 3xs the rent (provable income) and have at least a 645 credit score. If they do not meet this criteria they can have an ins-state co-signer with at least a 650 credit score and good credentials.

(RLNE3961017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 South Coffman Street #6 have any available units?
1322 South Coffman Street #6 has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 South Coffman Street #6 have?
Some of 1322 South Coffman Street #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 South Coffman Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1322 South Coffman Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 South Coffman Street #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 South Coffman Street #6 is pet friendly.
Does 1322 South Coffman Street #6 offer parking?
Yes, 1322 South Coffman Street #6 offers parking.
Does 1322 South Coffman Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1322 South Coffman Street #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 South Coffman Street #6 have a pool?
No, 1322 South Coffman Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 1322 South Coffman Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 1322 South Coffman Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 South Coffman Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 South Coffman Street #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1322 South Coffman Street #6?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr
Longmont, CO 80504
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St
Longmont, CO 80501
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St
Longmont, CO 80501
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln
Longmont, CO 80504
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80503

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity