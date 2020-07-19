Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1322 South Coffman Street #6 Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3 level townhome for rent in Longmont, CO - 3 bedroom, 3 level townhome for rent in Longmont, just 16 minutes to Boulder and walking distance to park. Bikeway is North down the street on Missouri that goes all around town! Green built with 2014 building and energy standards, LED lights throughout. Contemporary finishes include high gloss white upper kitchen cabinets with espresso wood lower kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances with a built in microwave, granite countertops and under mounted sinks in the kitchen and baths. All kitchens have glass and mosaic backsplashes. Walkout redwood deck in master with access through a patio door and upstairs has a large walk in closet. These two bedrooms are separated by a beautiful full bath. Finished lower level with size able bedroom with its own 3/4 bath. On that same level is a family/TV room, washer/dryer hookups and enclosed storage. Behind each townhome unit is a large concrete parking lot and private patios with 6 foot privacy fence between patios and blocking alley. Each townhome includes two individual parking units. Easy access to parks, recreation center, shopping and restaurants. NOTE: Front and back yards are both completely sprinkled and have a mature lawn. No smoking. No growing of any kind. Renter MUST make 3xs the rent (provable income) and have at least a 645 credit score. If they do not meet this criteria they can have an ins-state co-signer with at least a 650 credit score and good credentials.



(RLNE3961017)