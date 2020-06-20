Amenities

1269 Fall River Cir Available 07/10/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Southeast Longmont - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



This three bedroom Ranch is located in Southeast Longmont in the Wolf Creek Subdivision. This 1999 home features an open floor plan with 1300 square feet of finished living space on the main level, and 1300 unfinished basement. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, central air conditioning, forced air heat, fenced yard, washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, deck, and unfinished basement. Tenant pays all utilities. Home is in an HOA. No Pets Please.

