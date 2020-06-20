All apartments in Longmont
1269 Fall River Cir

1269 Fall River Circle · (720) 597-8982
Location

1269 Fall River Circle, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1269 Fall River Cir · Avail. Jul 10

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1269 Fall River Cir Available 07/10/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Southeast Longmont - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

This three bedroom Ranch is located in Southeast Longmont in the Wolf Creek Subdivision. This 1999 home features an open floor plan with 1300 square feet of finished living space on the main level, and 1300 unfinished basement. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, central air conditioning, forced air heat, fenced yard, washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, deck, and unfinished basement. Tenant pays all utilities. Home is in an HOA. No Pets Please.
MF 5/13/20

To schedule a showing please call (720) 597-8982

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE5783141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1269 Fall River Cir have any available units?
1269 Fall River Cir has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1269 Fall River Cir have?
Some of 1269 Fall River Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 Fall River Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1269 Fall River Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 Fall River Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1269 Fall River Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1269 Fall River Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1269 Fall River Cir does offer parking.
Does 1269 Fall River Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1269 Fall River Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 Fall River Cir have a pool?
No, 1269 Fall River Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1269 Fall River Cir have accessible units?
No, 1269 Fall River Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 Fall River Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1269 Fall River Cir has units with dishwashers.
