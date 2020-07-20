Amenities

9373 S Holland Way Available 07/01/19 Incredible TrailMark 5 Bed Home near Chatfield Reservoir - This Beautiful 5 bed/ 4 bath home boasts many extras.

Main floor bedroom and bath. Hardwood floors throughout main floor with open living from large kitchen to family room. Plenty of space to entertain including the large backyard with covered patio, fireplace, yard and sport court!

Kitchen has granite countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

Huge Master suite with sitting area and fireplace.

4 bedrooms on upper level, plus extra loft space for office or play for children.

Jack & Jill Bath on upper level.

This home is unfurnished except for the fully finished and FURNISHED basement.

Full bar, pool table and games in the hardwood floored basement. Custom theater with ample theater seating. Weight room and large bath including steam room.

Attached 3 car garage. So many extras, do not miss out on this gem!

Trailmark subdivision is full of jogging paths, has stocked fishing ponds, concerts in the park, food truck night, Fourth of July parade and so much more. Visit www.trailmark.org for incredible details on this fun community!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2399368)