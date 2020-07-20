All apartments in Littleton
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

9373 S Holland Way

9373 South Holland Way · No Longer Available
Location

9373 South Holland Way, Littleton, CO 80127
Chatfield Bluffs

Amenities

9373 S Holland Way Available 07/01/19 Incredible TrailMark 5 Bed Home near Chatfield Reservoir - This Beautiful 5 bed/ 4 bath home boasts many extras.
Main floor bedroom and bath. Hardwood floors throughout main floor with open living from large kitchen to family room. Plenty of space to entertain including the large backyard with covered patio, fireplace, yard and sport court!
Kitchen has granite countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Huge Master suite with sitting area and fireplace.
4 bedrooms on upper level, plus extra loft space for office or play for children.
Jack & Jill Bath on upper level.
This home is unfurnished except for the fully finished and FURNISHED basement.
Full bar, pool table and games in the hardwood floored basement. Custom theater with ample theater seating. Weight room and large bath including steam room.
Attached 3 car garage. So many extras, do not miss out on this gem!
Trailmark subdivision is full of jogging paths, has stocked fishing ponds, concerts in the park, food truck night, Fourth of July parade and so much more. Visit www.trailmark.org for incredible details on this fun community!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2399368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9373 S Holland Way have any available units?
9373 S Holland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9373 S Holland Way have?
Some of 9373 S Holland Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9373 S Holland Way currently offering any rent specials?
9373 S Holland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9373 S Holland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9373 S Holland Way is pet friendly.
Does 9373 S Holland Way offer parking?
Yes, 9373 S Holland Way offers parking.
Does 9373 S Holland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9373 S Holland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9373 S Holland Way have a pool?
No, 9373 S Holland Way does not have a pool.
Does 9373 S Holland Way have accessible units?
No, 9373 S Holland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9373 S Holland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9373 S Holland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
