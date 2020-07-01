8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic location, close to everything, and a beautiful neighborhood! Custom blinds, new carpet, paint, privacy fencing, door hardware, fixtures, etc. Unique 5 level floor plan with high ceilings and fun angles which allows for lots of natural light. The unfinished basement is great for storage. The home has an absolutely beautiful yard with mature landscaping to enjoy from the back deck and relax in the flagstone sitting area. Built-in bookshelves in the bedrooms make keeping things organized easy. Lovely home with nice neighbors in a great location.



Near shopping, groceries, restaurants, banks, services, medical buildings, parks, and walking trails, everything. Commuting is easy with quick access to Santa Fe Dr, C-470, and I-25.



Trash included with rent. Pets accepted case by case. Additional $300 deposit per pet plus $50 per month pet rent. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.