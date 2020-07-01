All apartments in Littleton
8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122

8274 South Ogden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8274 South Ogden Circle, Littleton, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic location, close to everything, and a beautiful neighborhood! Custom blinds, new carpet, paint, privacy fencing, door hardware, fixtures, etc. Unique 5 level floor plan with high ceilings and fun angles which allows for lots of natural light. The unfinished basement is great for storage. The home has an absolutely beautiful yard with mature landscaping to enjoy from the back deck and relax in the flagstone sitting area. Built-in bookshelves in the bedrooms make keeping things organized easy. Lovely home with nice neighbors in a great location.

Near shopping, groceries, restaurants, banks, services, medical buildings, parks, and walking trails, everything. Commuting is easy with quick access to Santa Fe Dr, C-470, and I-25.

Trash included with rent. Pets accepted case by case. Additional $300 deposit per pet plus $50 per month pet rent. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 have any available units?
8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 have?
Some of 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 currently offering any rent specials?
8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 is pet friendly.
Does 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 offer parking?
No, 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 does not offer parking.
Does 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 have a pool?
No, 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 does not have a pool.
Does 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 have accessible units?
No, 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 does not have accessible units.
Does 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8274 S Ogden Cir Littleton CO 80122 does not have units with dishwashers.

