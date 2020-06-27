7877 S Logan Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Large 4 bedroom home on fenced corner lot - Property Id: 142001



This is a beautiful tri-level home on a corner lot in a highly desirable Littleton neighborhood. This home is located minutes from C470, neighborhood trailheads to South Platte River bike trails, 5 minute walk to Littleton Adventist Hospital and a 5 minute drive to Littleton/Mineral light rail station, UC Health and Children's Hospital Highlands Ranch.



This corner lot offers a large fenced and private backyard, large multi-level deck and grill. 3 bedrooms on the top level; main level has spacious living area, dining room, lower level has another large living room with fireplace, half bath and laundry room on and a 4th bedroom, full bath, wet bar and large finished living area in the basement level. This home comes fully furnished with all bedroom, living room and dining room furniture.

No Pets Allowed



