Littleton, CO
7877 S Logan Dr
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

7877 S Logan Dr

7877 South Logan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7877 South Logan Drive, Littleton, CO 80122
South Littleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Large 4 bedroom home on fenced corner lot - Property Id: 142001

This is a beautiful tri-level home on a corner lot in a highly desirable Littleton neighborhood. This home is located minutes from C470, neighborhood trailheads to South Platte River bike trails, 5 minute walk to Littleton Adventist Hospital and a 5 minute drive to Littleton/Mineral light rail station, UC Health and Children's Hospital Highlands Ranch.

This corner lot offers a large fenced and private backyard, large multi-level deck and grill. 3 bedrooms on the top level; main level has spacious living area, dining room, lower level has another large living room with fireplace, half bath and laundry room on and a 4th bedroom, full bath, wet bar and large finished living area in the basement level. This home comes fully furnished with all bedroom, living room and dining room furniture.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142001p
Property Id 142001

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5058827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7877 S Logan Dr have any available units?
7877 S Logan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7877 S Logan Dr have?
Some of 7877 S Logan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7877 S Logan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7877 S Logan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7877 S Logan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7877 S Logan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 7877 S Logan Dr offer parking?
No, 7877 S Logan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7877 S Logan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7877 S Logan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7877 S Logan Dr have a pool?
No, 7877 S Logan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7877 S Logan Dr have accessible units?
No, 7877 S Logan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7877 S Logan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7877 S Logan Dr has units with dishwashers.
