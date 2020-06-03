686 E. Hinsdale Ave.

Amenities

Updated 3 Bed Townhouse is Littleton Village!!!! - *VIRTAUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*



This Beautiful, Popular and Modern, 3-story townhome END UNIT is ready to call home!! Bright and Open concept living room with built-in fireplace, dining room, and kitchen. Kitchen features spacious island for additional seating, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded Twilight cabinets. Sunny deck off of the living room and oversized windows throughout! Master Bedroom offers private bath and all bedrooms have their own Walk In Closets!! Two car attached garage, as well. Walking distance to the community park, playground, dog park, Starbucks and restaurants. Enjoy the nearby Highline Canal and Lee Gulch trails. 10 minutes from Southglenn Mall, downtown Littleton and RTD light rail. Easy Commute to DTC and Denver!!!



Call TODAY for More Information!!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



