Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

686 E. Hinsdale Ave.

686 East Hinsdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

686 East Hinsdale Avenue, Littleton, CO 80122
South Littleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Updated 3 Bed Townhouse is Littleton Village!!!! - *VIRTAUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*

This Beautiful, Popular and Modern, 3-story townhome END UNIT is ready to call home!! Bright and Open concept living room with built-in fireplace, dining room, and kitchen. Kitchen features spacious island for additional seating, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded Twilight cabinets. Sunny deck off of the living room and oversized windows throughout! Master Bedroom offers private bath and all bedrooms have their own Walk In Closets!! Two car attached garage, as well. Walking distance to the community park, playground, dog park, Starbucks and restaurants. Enjoy the nearby Highline Canal and Lee Gulch trails. 10 minutes from Southglenn Mall, downtown Littleton and RTD light rail. Easy Commute to DTC and Denver!!!

Call TODAY for More Information!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5685494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. have any available units?
686 E. Hinsdale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. have?
Some of 686 E. Hinsdale Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
686 E. Hinsdale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. offers parking.
Does 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. have a pool?
No, 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 686 E. Hinsdale Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

