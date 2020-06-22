All apartments in Littleton
Last updated February 3 2020 at 11:06 PM

654 East Hinsdale Avenue

654 East Hinsdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

654 East Hinsdale Avenue, Littleton, CO 80122
South Littleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story townhome in Littleton Village will welcome you with 1,465 square feet of great living space!

Enjoy a beautiful kitchen complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Cool off from the summer warmth with the air conditioning or ceiling fans. In the bedrooms you will appreciate the walk-in closets! Another great feature of this home is the attached 2 car garage!

Lounge in the gorgeous Colorado weather on the deck or the balcony. Nearby have fun outside at Clarkson Park, Puma Park, South Suburban Golf Course, Highlands Ranch Golf Course, and Chatfield State Park. Love the Streets of Southglenn and Littleton Public Schools! Shopping is conveniently close at the Market at Southpark and Cherrywood Square. Also close is the many shops at Park Meadows. Getting around is easy with quick access to Broadway, County Line Road, and C-470.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 East Hinsdale Avenue have any available units?
654 East Hinsdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 East Hinsdale Avenue have?
Some of 654 East Hinsdale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 East Hinsdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
654 East Hinsdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 East Hinsdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 654 East Hinsdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 654 East Hinsdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 654 East Hinsdale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 654 East Hinsdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 East Hinsdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 East Hinsdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 654 East Hinsdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 654 East Hinsdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 654 East Hinsdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 654 East Hinsdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 East Hinsdale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
