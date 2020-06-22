654 East Hinsdale Avenue

Amenities

This amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story townhome in Littleton Village will welcome you with 1,465 square feet of great living space!



Enjoy a beautiful kitchen complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Cool off from the summer warmth with the air conditioning or ceiling fans. In the bedrooms you will appreciate the walk-in closets! Another great feature of this home is the attached 2 car garage!



Lounge in the gorgeous Colorado weather on the deck or the balcony. Nearby have fun outside at Clarkson Park, Puma Park, South Suburban Golf Course, Highlands Ranch Golf Course, and Chatfield State Park. Love the Streets of Southglenn and Littleton Public Schools! Shopping is conveniently close at the Market at Southpark and Cherrywood Square. Also close is the many shops at Park Meadows. Getting around is easy with quick access to Broadway, County Line Road, and C-470.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.



