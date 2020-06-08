6432 S. Spotswood Street

Amenities

Great Home in One of Littleton's Best Neighborhoods!!-Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home full of charm is in one of Littleton's most desirable neighborhoods. Walking distance to the Light rail, Arapahoe Community College, and the cool strip of restaurants and shops in the downtown strip of Old Towne Littleton.

This home has almost 2000 square feet of living space and was designed and remodeled with class and charm. gleaming hardwood floors, walk-in closets, exquisite tile work, and a large and new gourmet kitchen, ave.

Located in the heart of Littleton, is just blocks from the Lightrail Station, sits on a beautiful green belt and canal area, is just minutes from Littleton, Downtown, Highlands Ranch, DTC, and Santa Fe Blvd is your access to anywhere in the city!.



This great property has an open floor plan with gleamming hardwood floors throughout, full size washer & dryer, picture windows, and a nice backyard-it's just waiting for you to call it home.



Within close proximity is the outstanding Heritage High school, over 10 neighborhood parks, and a golf course.The large fenced backyard and patio is perfect for those play dates or a barbeque. --this one will go fast!



Please Complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com to schedule your showing--Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



or Call or Text 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing.



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



Call 303-233-3976 for more information



