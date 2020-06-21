6213 South Prescott Street

Amenities

Come tour this updated unit in Littleton! This property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 800 square feet of livable space. New carpet and vinyl has been added throughout this home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, cabinets for storage, and a small eat-in space for casual dining. This unit has laundry hook-ups so that you can add your own washer and dryer for extra convenience. Downstairs you will find a spacious partially finished basement that can be used as a large living area. There is also a separate storage room! This home is in a great location just minutes from Bemis Public Library, Arapahoe Community College, and many shops and restaurants in both Downtown Littleton and Aspen Grove. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to Santa Fe. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Inside cats only, no dogs

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer-Hookups

Additional Features/Amenities: Partially finished basement

Utilities Included in Rent: Water and Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: On street parking

School District: Littleton 6



This property is now vacant. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

