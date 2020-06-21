All apartments in Littleton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:48 PM

6213 South Prescott Street

6213 South Prescott Street · (720) 730-7186
Location

6213 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Sterne Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come tour this updated unit in Littleton! This property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 800 square feet of livable space. New carpet and vinyl has been added throughout this home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, cabinets for storage, and a small eat-in space for casual dining. This unit has laundry hook-ups so that you can add your own washer and dryer for extra convenience. Downstairs you will find a spacious partially finished basement that can be used as a large living area. There is also a separate storage room! This home is in a great location just minutes from Bemis Public Library, Arapahoe Community College, and many shops and restaurants in both Downtown Littleton and Aspen Grove. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to Santa Fe. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Inside cats only, no dogs
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer-Hookups
Additional Features/Amenities: Partially finished basement
Utilities Included in Rent: Water and Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: On street parking
School District: Littleton 6

This property is now vacant. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6213 South Prescott Street have any available units?
6213 South Prescott Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6213 South Prescott Street have?
Some of 6213 South Prescott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 South Prescott Street currently offering any rent specials?
6213 South Prescott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 South Prescott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6213 South Prescott Street is pet friendly.
Does 6213 South Prescott Street offer parking?
Yes, 6213 South Prescott Street does offer parking.
Does 6213 South Prescott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6213 South Prescott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 South Prescott Street have a pool?
No, 6213 South Prescott Street does not have a pool.
Does 6213 South Prescott Street have accessible units?
No, 6213 South Prescott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6213 South Prescott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6213 South Prescott Street has units with dishwashers.
