602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122

Littleton Love: Three-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom home with attached two car garage in Oakbrook subdivision. Located in Littleton, North of County Line and just West of South Broadway, you’ll have access to a multitude of excellent dining options, shopping, parks to wander, and schools (Littleton 6 District). The large outdoor space is perfect for entertaining, playing children, or romping pets. Updates include new paint, carpet, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Home does have washer & dryer hookups.



Available for move in 6/1/20. Security deposit is same as rent. Well behaved pets considered, pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for any additional. Utilities not included. No HOA. W/D hookups. Please call for more information.