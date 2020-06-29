All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:01 AM

602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122

602 East Long Circle · No Longer Available
Location

602 East Long Circle, Littleton, CO 80122
South Littleton

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Littleton Love: Three-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom home with attached two car garage in Oakbrook subdivision. Located in Littleton, North of County Line and just West of South Broadway, you’ll have access to a multitude of excellent dining options, shopping, parks to wander, and schools (Littleton 6 District). The large outdoor space is perfect for entertaining, playing children, or romping pets. Updates include new paint, carpet, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Home does have washer & dryer hookups.

Available for move in 6/1/20. Security deposit is same as rent. Well behaved pets considered, pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for any additional. Utilities not included. No HOA. W/D hookups. Please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 have any available units?
602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 have?
Some of 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 currently offering any rent specials?
602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 is pet friendly.
Does 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 offer parking?
Yes, 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 offers parking.
Does 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 have a pool?
No, 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 does not have a pool.
Does 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 have accessible units?
No, 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 does not have accessible units.
Does 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 E Long Cir Littleton, CO 80122 does not have units with dishwashers.
