5396 S. Lakeview Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private 2 Bedroom in Downtown Littleton - Cute, private, and quiet 2 bedroom property located minutes from the heart of Downtown Littleton! Home is part of a tri-plex with shared flat-rate gas bill, hot water heat, and a large shared backyard. Newer carpet in living room and both bedrooms, as well as newer paint throughout! Includes washer and dryer. Spacious kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space. Home is close to shopping, restaurants, schools, RTD transportation and more! Lots of storage with shared storage shed + private storage area.



Tenant is responsible for electric, trash, and shared portion of gas bill. Owner pays water bill and provides a snow removal service!



Call to schedule a showing today!



Beacon Property Management - 303-347-0975



Kerri - extension 101

Cameron - extension 106



(RLNE4624810)