All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 5396 S. Lakeview Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
5396 S. Lakeview Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

5396 S. Lakeview Street

5396 South Lakeview Street · (303) 347-0975 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5396 South Lakeview Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Progress Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5396 S. Lakeview Street · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private 2 Bedroom in Downtown Littleton - Cute, private, and quiet 2 bedroom property located minutes from the heart of Downtown Littleton! Home is part of a tri-plex with shared flat-rate gas bill, hot water heat, and a large shared backyard. Newer carpet in living room and both bedrooms, as well as newer paint throughout! Includes washer and dryer. Spacious kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space. Home is close to shopping, restaurants, schools, RTD transportation and more! Lots of storage with shared storage shed + private storage area.

Tenant is responsible for electric, trash, and shared portion of gas bill. Owner pays water bill and provides a snow removal service!

Call to schedule a showing today!

Beacon Property Management - 303-347-0975

Kerri - extension 101
Cameron - extension 106

(RLNE4624810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5396 S. Lakeview Street have any available units?
5396 S. Lakeview Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
Is 5396 S. Lakeview Street currently offering any rent specials?
5396 S. Lakeview Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5396 S. Lakeview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5396 S. Lakeview Street is pet friendly.
Does 5396 S. Lakeview Street offer parking?
No, 5396 S. Lakeview Street does not offer parking.
Does 5396 S. Lakeview Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5396 S. Lakeview Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5396 S. Lakeview Street have a pool?
No, 5396 S. Lakeview Street does not have a pool.
Does 5396 S. Lakeview Street have accessible units?
No, 5396 S. Lakeview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5396 S. Lakeview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5396 S. Lakeview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5396 S. Lakeview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5396 S. Lakeview Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5396 S. Lakeview Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir
Littleton, CO 80127
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct
Littleton, CO 80123
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr
Littleton, CO 80128
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80128
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity