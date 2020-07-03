3404 W. Powers Ave.

Amenities

BRICK RANCH, CORNER LOT, NEW CARPET AND PAINT, BASEMENT - 7 or 19 Month Lease Options (through 6/30/20 or 6/30/21)

Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer and trash.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No Smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central Air Conditioning

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



MOD Properties now offering brick ranch with finished basement. Home was built in 1960 and has 875 square feet on the main level plus an additional 875 square feet in the mostly finished basement. Home is situated on large corner lot in quiet neighborhood with little through traffic. Main floor has original hardwood flooring and 2 bedrooms with 1 bath. Kitchen has been updated and features white cabinets and updated appliances. Wood burning fireplace in the living room! Home has newer double pane windows, electrical service, new paint and new carpet. Basement features 2 additional non-conforming bedrooms, large living area, recently updated bath and large unfinished laundry/storage room. Fenced back yard with flagstone patio and storage shed. 1 car attached garage with opener.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



