3404 W. Powers Ave.

3404 West Powers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3404 West Powers Avenue, Littleton, CO 80123
Goddard

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRICK RANCH, CORNER LOT, NEW CARPET AND PAINT, BASEMENT - 7 or 19 Month Lease Options (through 6/30/20 or 6/30/21)
Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer and trash.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No Smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central Air Conditioning
Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

MOD Properties now offering brick ranch with finished basement. Home was built in 1960 and has 875 square feet on the main level plus an additional 875 square feet in the mostly finished basement. Home is situated on large corner lot in quiet neighborhood with little through traffic. Main floor has original hardwood flooring and 2 bedrooms with 1 bath. Kitchen has been updated and features white cabinets and updated appliances. Wood burning fireplace in the living room! Home has newer double pane windows, electrical service, new paint and new carpet. Basement features 2 additional non-conforming bedrooms, large living area, recently updated bath and large unfinished laundry/storage room. Fenced back yard with flagstone patio and storage shed. 1 car attached garage with opener.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5267500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 W. Powers Ave. have any available units?
3404 W. Powers Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 W. Powers Ave. have?
Some of 3404 W. Powers Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 W. Powers Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3404 W. Powers Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 W. Powers Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 W. Powers Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3404 W. Powers Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3404 W. Powers Ave. offers parking.
Does 3404 W. Powers Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 W. Powers Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 W. Powers Ave. have a pool?
No, 3404 W. Powers Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3404 W. Powers Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3404 W. Powers Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 W. Powers Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 W. Powers Ave. has units with dishwashers.

