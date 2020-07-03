3066 West Prentice Avenue - 1, Unit # F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Where Luxury Meets Convenience.



This immaculate, beautifully designed, and freshly renovated tri-level condo invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With stairs that climb to reveal a large upstairs loft overlooking the second-floor (would make an idyllic office space of entertainment center), 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a shared outdoor patio, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.

Beautiful, 20 ft vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural night flow throughout the home's open, airy layout. Other special highlights include a charming wood burning fireplace, rich exposed brick, chic recessed lighting and ceiling fans, a stackable washer/dryer, tons of storage space, 3-D blinds, new carpeting throughout, Nest Thermostat, and ready-for-cable wiring in all rooms.

Enjoy gatherings in the generously sized living/dining area, which is graced by a wood fireplace and a seated bar area, both ensconcing you in the cozy, warm atmosphere. The gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its clean lines, crisp wooden cabinetry, bar center island, pantry storage, and brand-new kitchen appliances.

The master bathroom is newly renovated and offers a custom tiled standing/seated shower. Both bedrooms are complete with huge walk-in closets with sliding doors and a shelving system. You'll also love the convenience of your own garage parking spot, and a great neighborhood nestled in the quiet Centennial Golf Course Community. Near the highly coveted, Historic Downtown Littleton, offering convenient RTD Light Rail access, locally owned shops, bars and restaurants all just minutes away, love where you live!

Call (720) 295-7098 to schedule a showing today!

Interior Features:

- Dishwasher

- Nest Thermostat – saves energy (and you money)

- Disposal

- Washer/Dryer

- Microwave Oven

- Refrigerator

- Stove/Range/Oven

- Wood Fireplace

- New Carpet & Tile

- Walk-in Closets

- Vaulted Ceilings

Exterior Features:

- One Car Garage/Covered Parking

- Pool

- Exterior Maintenance

Utilities:

- Water, Sewer, Trash (included in rent)

*Resident pays electric, gas, & entertainment*



Term: 1 yr + lease



Security Deposit: $1,800 WAC



Rental & Application Criteria:

Must earn 2.5 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs). No Felonies in the past 7 years. No Evictions in the past 7 years. No money owed to management companies or landlords. Credit score of 550+ or higher, unless co-signer has 700 credit score or higher.



$30 Application Fee - Apply at: https://bw-rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp