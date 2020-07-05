All apartments in Littleton
3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J
3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J

3060 West Prentice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3060 West Prentice Avenue, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This gorgeous 2 BDR has vaulted ceilings and a beautiful open layout. With tons of natural light the large rooms feel even more spacious. Look out onto the golf course and a beautiful pond. Both bedrooms are large with igh ceilings. There is also an upstairs loft area that makes a beautiful office, family room or guest space. This community is very well maintained. It features a pool with small clubhouse, golf course views and indoor tennis is across the street. Near light rail, getting downtown is easy. Walk to Old town Littleton shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J have any available units?
3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J have?
Some of 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J currently offering any rent specials?
3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J pet-friendly?
Yes, 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J is pet friendly.
Does 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J offer parking?
Yes, 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J offers parking.
Does 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J have a pool?
Yes, 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J has a pool.
Does 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J have accessible units?
No, 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J have units with dishwashers?
No, 3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J does not have units with dishwashers.

