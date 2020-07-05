3060 W Prentice Ave Unit J

Amenities
This gorgeous 2 BDR has vaulted ceilings and a beautiful open layout. With tons of natural light the large rooms feel even more spacious. Look out onto the golf course and a beautiful pond. Both bedrooms are large with igh ceilings. There is also an upstairs loft area that makes a beautiful office, family room or guest space. This community is very well maintained. It features a pool with small clubhouse, golf course views and indoor tennis is across the street. Near light rail, getting downtown is easy. Walk to Old town Littleton shops and restaurants.