Amenities
2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I Available 06/09/20 Quiet 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Littleton! Move in June 12th!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (970) 509-5861, 2850-w-centennial-dr@rent.dynasty.com!
Available June 12th, is this spacious 2 bedroom (please note: 1 non-conforming loft bedroom), 1 bath condo near Federal Blvd and Centennial Drive!
This home has an open living room with high ceilings and skylights that bring in tons of natural light! One-car attached garage for those snow free mornings, central AC, washer dryer, and gas fireplace! The kitchen includes a fridge, electric range, microwave and dishwasher!
Rent is $1,495 per month and there is a minimum of $1,495 required for the security deposit.
Residents are responsible for electricity and gas in their name through Xcel. Water, sewer, & trash are included in rent!
Pets are also accepted at this location with an additional deposit of $200 per dog or $400 per cat, as well as $50/month additional pet rent.
To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.
Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.
Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/
(RLNE5779616)