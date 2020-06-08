All apartments in Littleton
2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I

2850 West Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2850 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I Available 06/09/20 Quiet 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Littleton! Move in June 12th!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (970) 509-5861, 2850-w-centennial-dr@rent.dynasty.com!

Available June 12th, is this spacious 2 bedroom (please note: 1 non-conforming loft bedroom), 1 bath condo near Federal Blvd and Centennial Drive!

This home has an open living room with high ceilings and skylights that bring in tons of natural light! One-car attached garage for those snow free mornings, central AC, washer dryer, and gas fireplace! The kitchen includes a fridge, electric range, microwave and dishwasher!

Rent is $1,495 per month and there is a minimum of $1,495 required for the security deposit.

Residents are responsible for electricity and gas in their name through Xcel. Water, sewer, & trash are included in rent!

Pets are also accepted at this location with an additional deposit of $200 per dog or $400 per cat, as well as $50/month additional pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5779616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I have any available units?
2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I have?
Some of 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I currently offering any rent specials?
2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I is pet friendly.
Does 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I offer parking?
Yes, 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I offers parking.
Does 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I have a pool?
No, 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I does not have a pool.
Does 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I have accessible units?
No, 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2850 W. Centennial Dr. #I has units with dishwashers.

