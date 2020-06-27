2848 W Centennial Dr Unit C

Amenities

This upper level 2 BDR, 2 Bath unit has beautiful vaulted ceilings and skylights for tons of natural light. Right off the Littleton golf course, an end unit and quiet location! The master suite os on one end and the 2nd bedroom and full bath are on the other. The kitchen open up to the living/family space and there is a gas fireplace to enjoy. There is a nice laminate flooring throughout much of the unit for easy care. Also a large laundry with washer and dryer.The attached 1 car garage entrance is at the bottom of the stairs for convenience. The community has nice pool to enjoy during the summer! Easy access to Littleton Golf and Tennis club. Walk to Old Town Littleton, don't miss this one. RoxEdge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro Area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.