Littleton, CO
2848 W Centennial Dr Unit C
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

2848 W Centennial Dr Unit C

2848 W Centennial Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2848 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This upper level 2 BDR, 2 Bath unit has beautiful vaulted ceilings and skylights for tons of natural light. Right off the Littleton golf course, an end unit and quiet location! The master suite os on one end and the 2nd bedroom and full bath are on the other. The kitchen open up to the living/family space and there is a gas fireplace to enjoy. There is a nice laminate flooring throughout much of the unit for easy care. Also a large laundry with washer and dryer.The attached 1 car garage entrance is at the bottom of the stairs for convenience. The community has nice pool to enjoy during the summer! Easy access to Littleton Golf and Tennis club. Walk to Old Town Littleton, don't miss this one. RoxEdge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro Area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

