2840 West Centennial Drive

Amenities
2 bedroom and 2 bath plus third story loft
1300 square feet
Located in Steeplechase II
Located near vibrant downtown Littleton and Light Rail stop
Top Floor Unit
Overlooks 4th hole of Littleton Golf Course
Easy access to South Platte Regional Bike Trail and Mary Carter Greenway
Next to 24 Hour Fitness and many retail shops and restaurants
Minutes from Aspen Grove, Hudson Gardens, View House, Tavern and Breckenridge Brewery
Beautiful vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light due to oversized windows and skylights
Attached private garage
Loft could easily be used for another bedroom, office or workout room
Ideal layout for roommates or guests--bedrooms and bathrooms on opposite sides of the unit
Great private patio overlooking the golf course
Pet Friendly
Gas fireplace, air conditioning and low heating costs
Includes refrigerator, dishwasher and stove
Washer and dryer included in unit
Private community pool
Ready to move in May 1st. Showings made by appointment.
Unit currently getting fresh paint and carpets cleaned
12-24 month lease preferred
Rent includes HOA fees (pool, outside common areas, water, trash, etc.)
Littleton Public Schools:
Centennial Academy
Goddard Middle School
Littleton High School
Open enrollment available to other Littleton Public Schools
1 month security deposit required (negotiable)
Credit references and background checks will be conducted
Date Available: May 1st 2020.
Please submit the form on this page or contact Curt & Christy Bougie at 303-829-7405 to learn more.
