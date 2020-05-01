All apartments in Littleton
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
2840 West Centennial Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

2840 West Centennial Drive

2840 West Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2840 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom and 2 bath plus third story loft
1300 square feet
Located in Steeplechase II
Located near vibrant downtown Littleton and Light Rail stop
Top Floor Unit

Overlooks 4th hole of Littleton Golf Course
Easy access to South Platte Regional Bike Trail and Mary Carter Greenway
Next to 24 Hour Fitness and many retail shops and restaurants
Minutes from Aspen Grove, Hudson Gardens, View House, Tavern and Breckenridge Brewery

Beautiful vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light due to oversized windows and skylights
Attached private garage
Loft could easily be used for another bedroom, office or workout room
Ideal layout for roommates or guests--bedrooms and bathrooms on opposite sides of the unit
Great private patio overlooking the golf course
Top floor unit
Pet Friendly

Gas fireplace, air conditioning and low heating costs
Includes refrigerator, dishwasher and stove
Washer and dryer included in unit
Private community pool

Ready to move in May 1st. Showings made by appointment.
Unit currently getting fresh paint and carpets cleaned
12-24 month lease preferred
Rent includes HOA fees (pool, outside common areas, water, trash, etc.)

Littleton Public Schools:
Centennial Academy
Goddard Middle School
Littleton High School
Open enrollment available to other Littleton Public Schools

1 month security deposit required (negotiable)
Credit references and background checks will be conducted

Date Available: May 1st 2020.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Curt & Christy Bougie at 303-829-7405 to learn more.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 West Centennial Drive have any available units?
2840 West Centennial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 West Centennial Drive have?
Some of 2840 West Centennial Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 West Centennial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2840 West Centennial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 West Centennial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 West Centennial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2840 West Centennial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2840 West Centennial Drive offers parking.
Does 2840 West Centennial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2840 West Centennial Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 West Centennial Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2840 West Centennial Drive has a pool.
Does 2840 West Centennial Drive have accessible units?
No, 2840 West Centennial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 West Centennial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 West Centennial Drive has units with dishwashers.

