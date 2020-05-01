2840 West Centennial Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool garage

2 bedroom and 2 bath plus third story loft

1300 square feet

Located in Steeplechase II

Located near vibrant downtown Littleton and Light Rail stop

Top Floor Unit



Overlooks 4th hole of Littleton Golf Course

Easy access to South Platte Regional Bike Trail and Mary Carter Greenway

Next to 24 Hour Fitness and many retail shops and restaurants

Minutes from Aspen Grove, Hudson Gardens, View House, Tavern and Breckenridge Brewery



Beautiful vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light due to oversized windows and skylights

Attached private garage

Loft could easily be used for another bedroom, office or workout room

Ideal layout for roommates or guests--bedrooms and bathrooms on opposite sides of the unit

Great private patio overlooking the golf course

Pet Friendly



Gas fireplace, air conditioning and low heating costs

Includes refrigerator, dishwasher and stove

Washer and dryer included in unit

Private community pool



Ready to move in May 1st. Showings made by appointment.

Unit currently getting fresh paint and carpets cleaned

12-24 month lease preferred

Rent includes HOA fees (pool, outside common areas, water, trash, etc.)



Littleton Public Schools:

Centennial Academy

Goddard Middle School

Littleton High School

Open enrollment available to other Littleton Public Schools



1 month security deposit required (negotiable)

Credit references and background checks will be conducted



Date Available: May 1st 2020.



Please submit the form on this page or contact Curt & Christy Bougie at 303-829-7405 to learn more.



This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.