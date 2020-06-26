2773 W Riverwalk Circle, Unit G

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Incredible 2 Bed, 2 Bath 3 story townhome available for immediate move-in inside Riverwalk! The townhome overlooks the community pool and central green...great for frisbee, cornhole or kicking a soccer ball. Minutes away from the Light Rail, mile and miles of biking and running trails right outside your door down the South Platte River trail, walking distance to bars, shops, 24 Hour fitness, Starbucks, the Pint Room and only minutes away from downtown historic Littleton, Arapahoe Community College and Breckenridge Brewery!



Great deck and nice fireplace. Washer & dryer in the unit and includes a tandem 2 car attached garage.



Available for 12 or 24 month lease!



Dogs allowed...sorry no cats.



Owner pays water, sewer & trash.



Available for immediate move-in! Contact us for a showing today.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.