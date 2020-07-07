2224 W Parkhill Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

Custom Built Masterpiece with lots of Upgrades! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!



This Scandinavian inspired custom built home featuring a gorgeous kitchen with plenty of counter space, and a large master suite. It features an open kitchen with walk-in pantry, quartz-topped kitchen island, and GE Cafe Series Appliances. The great room opens into a professionally landscaped large backyard. There is also an attached 2 car garage.



The Master features a gas fireplace, five-piece ensuite, walk-in closet, and covered balcony.



Only a short distance from Downtown Littleton's entertainment options with restaurants and shops. There is a light rail station very close as well for carefree commuting.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



