All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 2224 W Parkhill Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
2224 W Parkhill Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

2224 W Parkhill Ave

2224 West Parkhill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2224 West Parkhill Avenue, Littleton, CO 80120
Sterne Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Custom Built Masterpiece with lots of Upgrades! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

This Scandinavian inspired custom built home featuring a gorgeous kitchen with plenty of counter space, and a large master suite. It features an open kitchen with walk-in pantry, quartz-topped kitchen island, and GE Cafe Series Appliances. The great room opens into a professionally landscaped large backyard. There is also an attached 2 car garage.

The Master features a gas fireplace, five-piece ensuite, walk-in closet, and covered balcony.

Only a short distance from Downtown Littleton's entertainment options with restaurants and shops. There is a light rail station very close as well for carefree commuting.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5720083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 W Parkhill Ave have any available units?
2224 W Parkhill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 W Parkhill Ave have?
Some of 2224 W Parkhill Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 W Parkhill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2224 W Parkhill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 W Parkhill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 W Parkhill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2224 W Parkhill Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2224 W Parkhill Ave offers parking.
Does 2224 W Parkhill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 W Parkhill Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 W Parkhill Ave have a pool?
No, 2224 W Parkhill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2224 W Parkhill Ave have accessible units?
No, 2224 W Parkhill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 W Parkhill Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 W Parkhill Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd
Littleton, CO 80122
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St
Littleton, CO 80128
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr
Littleton, CO 80128
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80128

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs