Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2103 Arbor Ave
2103 West Arbor Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Littleton
Sterne Park
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
2103 West Arbor Avenue, Littleton, CO 80120
Sterne Park
Amenities
dogs allowed
carport
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Arbor Avenue - Property Id: 221312
This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house has a spacious backyard and has a carport for your vehicle.
There is new carpet installed and a fresh new paint job as well.
This is a beautiful home!
Great Location!!
Great Location!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221312
Property Id 221312
(RLNE5533490)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2103 Arbor Ave have any available units?
2103 Arbor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Littleton, CO
.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Littleton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2103 Arbor Ave have?
Some of 2103 Arbor Ave's amenities include dogs allowed, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2103 Arbor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Arbor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Arbor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Arbor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Arbor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Arbor Ave offers parking.
Does 2103 Arbor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Arbor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Arbor Ave have a pool?
No, 2103 Arbor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Arbor Ave have accessible units?
No, 2103 Arbor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Arbor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Arbor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
