2103 Arbor Ave

Amenities

dogs allowed carport carpet range oven refrigerator

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Arbor Avenue - Property Id: 221312



This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house has a spacious backyard and has a carport for your vehicle.



There is new carpet installed and a fresh new paint job as well.



This is a beautiful home!



Great Location!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221312

(RLNE5533490)