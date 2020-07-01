1739 West Crestline Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access pet friendly

Classic brick ranch located blocks from Cornerstone Park, City of Littleton trail system, easy walk to Downtown Littleton. Oversized detached garage 865 sq ft. that would make a great work shop or business that needs storage and work area. Laundry room, Oak floors, Hobby room. Gas burning in kitchen, South Facing living and dining room. Oversized driveway, big enough to park an RV or Boat. Pet negotiable. Storage shed . Littleton School District. Interested parties please call Dave at 303-595-0505.