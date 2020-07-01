1739 West Crestline Drive

Amenities
Classic brick ranch located blocks from Cornerstone Park, City of Littleton trail system, easy walk to Downtown Littleton. Oversized detached garage 865 sq ft. that would make a great work shop or business that needs storage and work area. Laundry room, Oak floors, Hobby room. Gas burning in kitchen, South Facing living and dining room. Oversized driveway, big enough to park an RV or Boat. Pet negotiable. Storage shed . Littleton School District. Interested parties please call Dave at 303-595-0505.