Littleton, CO
102 W. Ida Ave. - 1
Last updated August 12 2019 at 4:34 AM

102 W. Ida Ave. - 1

102 W Ida Ave · No Longer Available
Location

102 W Ida Ave, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Recently updated, clean two bedroom apartment with fresh carpet, plank flooring and paint available asap! Located in a great small , clean 10 unit
apartment building in central Littleton near brand new King Soopers shopping center shopping, close to old town Littleton and bus line.

*Window A/C
*On Site Laundry
*Reserved off street parking

Give us a call today!
Awesome remodeled 1 Bed/1Bath apartment available asap!

This fabulous roomy unit has been remodeled with gorgeous new counters, new microwave & new wood plank flooring. Brand new carpet & new paint through out. The remodeled bathroom with new bathroom vanity, new fixtures, new wood plank flooring, and brand new tub and surround. On-site laundry room, and reserved off street parking as well.

Great location-one block off Broadway on bus line and in walking distance to brand new King Soopers shopping center!

Give us a call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 have any available units?
102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 have?
Some of 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 offers parking.
Does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 have a pool?
No, 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 W. Ida Ave. - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
