102 W. Ida Ave. - 1

Amenities
Recently updated, clean two bedroom apartment with fresh carpet, plank flooring and paint available asap! Located in a great small , clean 10 unit
apartment building in central Littleton near brand new King Soopers shopping center shopping, close to old town Littleton and bus line.
*Window A/C
*On Site Laundry
*Reserved off street parking
Give us a call today!
Awesome remodeled 1 Bed/1Bath apartment available asap!
This fabulous roomy unit has been remodeled with gorgeous new counters, new microwave & new wood plank flooring. Brand new carpet & new paint through out. The remodeled bathroom with new bathroom vanity, new fixtures, new wood plank flooring, and brand new tub and surround. On-site laundry room, and reserved off street parking as well.
Great location-one block off Broadway on bus line and in walking distance to brand new King Soopers shopping center!
Give us a call today to schedule a showing!