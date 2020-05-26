All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 PM

Waterfront

Open Now until 6pm
10555 W Jewell Ave · (720) 307-7926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO 80232
Carmody

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07106 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 08203 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 23203 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12105 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 12108 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 10101 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterfront.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
media room
package receiving
yoga
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
playground
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live close to it all when you make your home at Waterfront. Ideally located between the rocky mountains and Smith Reservoir, our community gives you access to the best of Lakewood living just minutes from home. Waterfront is just five minutes from grocery stores, several restaurants, bars, and outdoor enjoyment areas. Explore the outdoors at Dinosaur Ridge hiking area, or catch a performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Our convenient location puts you close to public transportation and just minutes from Highway 391, perfect for commuters and travelers who don't want to deal with long drives and heavy traffic. Waterfront's proximity to downtown Denver also makes it easy to enjoy prime shopping, unique dining, and a variety of metropolitan entertainment just 20 minutes from home. Stop by our Lakewood community today to check out our ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered parking available -$35.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Waterfront have any available units?
Waterfront has 48 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Waterfront have?
Some of Waterfront's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterfront currently offering any rent specials?
Waterfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterfront pet-friendly?
No, Waterfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does Waterfront offer parking?
Yes, Waterfront offers parking.
Does Waterfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterfront have a pool?
Yes, Waterfront has a pool.
Does Waterfront have accessible units?
No, Waterfront does not have accessible units.
Does Waterfront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterfront has units with dishwashers.
Does Waterfront have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waterfront has units with air conditioning.

