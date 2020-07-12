/
lasley
239 Apartments for rent in Lasley, Lakewood, CO
4 Units Available
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
819 sqft
A limited number of completely remodeled apartments are available at Reed Park in Lakewood. These 1 & 2 bedrooms have brand-new kitchens with new cabinets and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave.
11 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,108
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
17 Units Available
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,598
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
17 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,316
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
24 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
12 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,222
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
27 Units Available
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
1 Unit Available
381 South Ames Street #E305
381 S Ames St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
945 sqft
381 South Ames Street #E305 Available 08/14/20 Great Two Bedroom Condo in Lakewood - Available August 14th! - Come check out this great condo located in the Wellington community of Lakewood.
1 Unit Available
1028 S Tennyson St
1028 South Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1030 sqft
***Available early August*** Clean, light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath 1/2 duplex in Denver! Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, spacious enclosed back patio and lovely front yard.
1 Unit Available
5706 West Asbury Place
5706 West Asbury Place, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 8/4/2020. Available for move in on 8/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 8/4/2020.
1 Unit Available
7101 W Yale Ave #1003
7101 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1885 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Facing Open Space - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has great views with the open space right out the living room and Master bedroom windows. Updated throughout and beautiful bamboo floors.
1 Unit Available
6969 W Yale Ave #74
6969 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful basement unit- ALL Utilities included! - Allow me to show you this Lovely Basement unit within a gorgeous Row House tucked away in the very high desired Bear Valley Neighborhood! The basement area for lease is about 1100 sq ft, and It
1 Unit Available
845 S Quitman St
845 South Quitman Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
983 sqft
Cozy home with large fenced backyard! - Available for a 1 year lease! This home has an updated kitchen & bathroom as well as fresh paint. The hardwood floors have recently been refinished to restore their beauty.
1 Unit Available
4888 W Kentucky Avenue
4888 West Kentucky Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
830 sqft
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.
1 Unit Available
381 S Ames St F-302
381 South Ames Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available NOW is this newly renovated 1 bed, 1 bath in Lakewood!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 893-4737 or 381-s-ames-st@rent.dynasty.
1 Unit Available
2211 S Quitman Way
2211 South Quitman Way, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2346 sqft
Beautiful Renovation of this Ranch Style Home across From Harvey Park. This 2,346 Sq. Ft. Home has been remodeled from top to bottom.
1 Unit Available
2187 S. Depew St. - D-23
2187 South Depew Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$895
524 sqft
Gorgeous, recently UPDATED-Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment available now! New plank flooring, new paint, and full bathroom remodel as well! Building with security door, on Site Management, & Laundry Rooms.
1 Unit Available
422 South Reed Court
422 South Reed Court, Lakewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2042 sqft
Modern, Large Townhome in Belmar. Only a short walk to all the shops, stores and restaurants. You will love the location! Easy access to Downtown Denver, light rail and the mountains.
1 Unit Available
1672 S Patton Ct
1672 South Patton Court, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
947 sqft
1672 S Patton Ct Available 07/16/20 Charming 3BD, 1BA Single Family Home with Private Back Yard and One Car Garage - Fantastic single family home, located in Denver's Harvey Park.
73 Units Available
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
81 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
50 Units Available
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,325
412 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
994 sqft
Civic Lofts embodies all that makes Denver, Colorado such an exciting place to be.
11 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,011
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
