All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 9940 West 21st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
9940 West 21st Avenue
Last updated November 24 2019 at 4:07 PM

9940 West 21st Avenue

9940 West 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Morse Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9940 West 21st Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1019293?source=marketing

This large four-bedroom townhome features over 1,786 finished square feet. Once you walk in this wonderful home you will be surprised. The main level offers two large bedrooms along with a full bath. A large living room that flows into the kitchen.

Downstairs this home has a large family/recreation room with two additional bedrooms and a large bathroom. This home has a private LARGE back yard. One car attached garage. This home is walking distance to Crown Hill Open Space Park, Shopping located nearby…

• Water Paid
• HUGE back yard
• Covered Patio
• Finished Basement

Pets - 1 Dog Only
Utilities included - Water
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Parking - 1 Car Attached Garage
Basement - Finished

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9940 West 21st Avenue have any available units?
9940 West 21st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9940 West 21st Avenue have?
Some of 9940 West 21st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9940 West 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9940 West 21st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9940 West 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9940 West 21st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9940 West 21st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9940 West 21st Avenue offers parking.
Does 9940 West 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9940 West 21st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9940 West 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 9940 West 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9940 West 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9940 West 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9940 West 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9940 West 21st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9940 West 21st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9940 West 21st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College