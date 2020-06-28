9940 West 21st Avenue

Amenities
This large four-bedroom townhome features over 1,786 finished square feet. Once you walk in this wonderful home you will be surprised. The main level offers two large bedrooms along with a full bath. A large living room that flows into the kitchen.
Downstairs this home has a large family/recreation room with two additional bedrooms and a large bathroom. This home has a private LARGE back yard. One car attached garage. This home is walking distance to Crown Hill Open Space Park, Shopping located nearby…
• Water Paid
• HUGE back yard
• Covered Patio
• Finished Basement
Pets - 1 Dog Only
Utilities included - Water
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Parking - 1 Car Attached Garage
Basement - Finished
