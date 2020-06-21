All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 906 S. Robb Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
906 S. Robb Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

906 S. Robb Way

906 South Robb Way · (720) 610-7118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

906 South Robb Way, Lakewood, CO 80226
Glennon Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 906 S. Robb Way · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
906 S. Robb Way Available 07/01/20 Large Single Family Home in Beautiful Green Mountian - This huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level home features an upstairs "master" with multiple closets and opens onto large balcony. A main floor and downstairs each with a huge living space and a fireplace downstairs, more closets. Extra Large 2 car garage with lots of storage space. Large kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets.

An incredible park like back yard with mature trees and a pond. 2 large sun rooms - one of which features a potential hot tub- tons of windows with views onto and multiple access to the back yard. Dogs allowed
Washer and Dryer in laundry room which also opens to the backyard clothesline.

Located in the peaceful neighborhood of Glennon Heights, this home is ideally located just blocks from a number of parks, Green Mountain Hiking and Trails, Lakes, Greenbelts, golfing, Open Spaces and Rec Centers.

Near Kipling and Alameda (numerous lightrail stops along Alameda afford easy access to Downtown), you'll enjoy nearby convenience stores, restaurants, grocery stores and the Belmar Shopping Area.

Quick access to Hwy 6, I70 , C470 to events and offerings in the Foothills of Golden and Morrison.
Schools and Amenities Nearby:
Red Rocks Community College, Colorado Christian University, Jeffco Stadium, St Anthony Hospital, Colorado Taekwondo Institute, Jefferson County School District R, A Number of Preschools and Elementary Schools, Green Mountain High School, Dunstan and Carmody Middle Schools.

Monthly rent: $2250
Security deposit: $2250
Pet rent: $50 per pet
onetime pet cleaning fee: $100 per per
No Smoking
We accept section 8

Text Janel today to schedule a showing (720)-610-7118

More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/
This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.
https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/
The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.

(RLNE2086249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 S. Robb Way have any available units?
906 S. Robb Way has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 906 S. Robb Way have?
Some of 906 S. Robb Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 S. Robb Way currently offering any rent specials?
906 S. Robb Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 S. Robb Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 S. Robb Way is pet friendly.
Does 906 S. Robb Way offer parking?
Yes, 906 S. Robb Way does offer parking.
Does 906 S. Robb Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 S. Robb Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 S. Robb Way have a pool?
No, 906 S. Robb Way does not have a pool.
Does 906 S. Robb Way have accessible units?
Yes, 906 S. Robb Way has accessible units.
Does 906 S. Robb Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 S. Robb Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 S. Robb Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 S. Robb Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 906 S. Robb Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity