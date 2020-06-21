Amenities

906 S. Robb Way Available 07/01/20 Large Single Family Home in Beautiful Green Mountian - This huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level home features an upstairs "master" with multiple closets and opens onto large balcony. A main floor and downstairs each with a huge living space and a fireplace downstairs, more closets. Extra Large 2 car garage with lots of storage space. Large kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets.



An incredible park like back yard with mature trees and a pond. 2 large sun rooms - one of which features a potential hot tub- tons of windows with views onto and multiple access to the back yard. Dogs allowed

Washer and Dryer in laundry room which also opens to the backyard clothesline.



Located in the peaceful neighborhood of Glennon Heights, this home is ideally located just blocks from a number of parks, Green Mountain Hiking and Trails, Lakes, Greenbelts, golfing, Open Spaces and Rec Centers.



Near Kipling and Alameda (numerous lightrail stops along Alameda afford easy access to Downtown), you'll enjoy nearby convenience stores, restaurants, grocery stores and the Belmar Shopping Area.



Quick access to Hwy 6, I70 , C470 to events and offerings in the Foothills of Golden and Morrison.

Schools and Amenities Nearby:

Red Rocks Community College, Colorado Christian University, Jeffco Stadium, St Anthony Hospital, Colorado Taekwondo Institute, Jefferson County School District R, A Number of Preschools and Elementary Schools, Green Mountain High School, Dunstan and Carmody Middle Schools.



