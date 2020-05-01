All apartments in Lakewood
725 Moore St

725 Moore Street · No Longer Available
Location

725 Moore Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/151a7b9089 ---- Matching white appliances Extra storage space (out of unit) Plentiful closet space Top floor unit Laundry on site Dining area Air conditioning unit Tenant parking lot (1 free assigned space) $45 App fee $700 Security deposit $50 Flat monthly utility fee - Tenant billed separately for electricity 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Moore St have any available units?
725 Moore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 725 Moore St have?
Some of 725 Moore St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Moore St currently offering any rent specials?
725 Moore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Moore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Moore St is pet friendly.
Does 725 Moore St offer parking?
Yes, 725 Moore St offers parking.
Does 725 Moore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Moore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Moore St have a pool?
No, 725 Moore St does not have a pool.
Does 725 Moore St have accessible units?
No, 725 Moore St does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Moore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Moore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Moore St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 725 Moore St has units with air conditioning.

