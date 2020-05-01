All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 7109 W Virginia Ave B4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
7109 W Virginia Ave B4
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

7109 W Virginia Ave B4

7109 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
South Alameda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7109 West Virginia Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
hot tub
7109 W Virginia - Property Id: 127069

Modern Living. Premier Shopping. Unbeatable Location... You've hit the Trifecta.
We are a skillfully curated combination of must-haves in your new Lakewood apartment home. Brand new pet-friendly community with upscale finishes, convenient parking, and modern amenities. A short walk to the heart of Belmar with all the shopping, dining, and bar hopping options you could desire. Easy access to downtown Denver and Colorado's extensive outdoor opportunities making every weekend an experience. Breathe easy in this environmentally friendly and LEED-certified design. A suburban myth, right? No longer.
Find it all at here, located in Lakewood's hip Belmar neighborhood. A short drive on 6th Avenue drops you right into bustling of Denver. Head west on I-70, and the serenity of mountains are a heartbeat away. Don't feel like driving? A short walk or bike ride takes you to nearby Belmar Park or Weir Gulch trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127069
Property Id 127069

(RLNE5459260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 have any available units?
7109 W Virginia Ave B4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 have?
Some of 7109 W Virginia Ave B4's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 currently offering any rent specials?
7109 W Virginia Ave B4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 is pet friendly.
Does 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 offer parking?
Yes, 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 offers parking.
Does 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 have a pool?
No, 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 does not have a pool.
Does 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 have accessible units?
No, 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7109 W Virginia Ave B4 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80214
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College