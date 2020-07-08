2409 South Balsam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unbelievable 5 bedroom home in the desirable Westgate neighborhood of Lakewood!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: June 15, 2020, flexible move in dates available.

PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog considered with size and breed approval



DESCRIPTION:



* This wonderful home is located on a quiet street, just across the street from the Bear Creek Greenbelt

* Beautiful hardwood floors

* Spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops

* Large living room with fireplace

* Lots of natural light

* Huge backyard - perfect for entertaining!

* Finished basement

* Attached 2-car garage + driveway.

* Washer & Dryer included



PLEASE NOTE: 5th bedroom is considered the basement area pictured with 2 sconces. It has a closet and attached bathroom, but is not completely walled off like a traditional bedroom. The back yard is not completely fenced off.



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, wide driveway.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $146 (Summer) $184 (Winter)



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit), $250 pet fee if you have a pet.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*