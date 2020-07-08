All apartments in Lakewood
2409 South Balsam Street
2409 South Balsam Street

2409 South Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Location

2409 South Balsam Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Carmody

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unbelievable 5 bedroom home in the desirable Westgate neighborhood of Lakewood!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: June 15, 2020, flexible move in dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog considered with size and breed approval

DESCRIPTION:

* This wonderful home is located on a quiet street, just across the street from the Bear Creek Greenbelt
* Beautiful hardwood floors
* Spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops
* Large living room with fireplace
* Lots of natural light
* Huge backyard - perfect for entertaining!
* Finished basement
* Attached 2-car garage + driveway.
* Washer & Dryer included

PLEASE NOTE: 5th bedroom is considered the basement area pictured with 2 sconces. It has a closet and attached bathroom, but is not completely walled off like a traditional bedroom. The back yard is not completely fenced off.

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, wide driveway.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $146 (Summer) $184 (Winter)

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit), $250 pet fee if you have a pet.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 South Balsam Street have any available units?
2409 South Balsam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2409 South Balsam Street have?
Some of 2409 South Balsam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 South Balsam Street currently offering any rent specials?
2409 South Balsam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 South Balsam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 South Balsam Street is pet friendly.
Does 2409 South Balsam Street offer parking?
Yes, 2409 South Balsam Street offers parking.
Does 2409 South Balsam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 South Balsam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 South Balsam Street have a pool?
No, 2409 South Balsam Street does not have a pool.
Does 2409 South Balsam Street have accessible units?
No, 2409 South Balsam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 South Balsam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 South Balsam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 South Balsam Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2409 South Balsam Street has units with air conditioning.

