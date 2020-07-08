2409 South Balsam Street

Amenities
Unbelievable 5 bedroom home in the desirable Westgate neighborhood of Lakewood!!!
AVAILABILITY DATE: June 15, 2020, flexible move in dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog considered with size and breed approval
DESCRIPTION:
* This wonderful home is located on a quiet street, just across the street from the Bear Creek Greenbelt
* Beautiful hardwood floors
* Spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops
* Large living room with fireplace
* Lots of natural light
* Huge backyard - perfect for entertaining!
* Finished basement
* Attached 2-car garage + driveway.
* Washer & Dryer included
PLEASE NOTE: 5th bedroom is considered the basement area pictured with 2 sconces. It has a closet and attached bathroom, but is not completely walled off like a traditional bedroom. The back yard is not completely fenced off.
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, wide driveway.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $146 (Summer) $184 (Winter)
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit), $250 pet fee if you have a pet.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*