Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Lakewood location. Updated with granite counter tops, new sinks and vanities. Cozy up to your gas fireplace, or enjoy the deck and the community pool in the summer. Central air conditioning, washer and dryer IN THE UNIT, reserved parking. Ready to move in.

Jefferson county schools. Convenient to shopping and light rail. Close to Red Rocks Community College and St Anthony's Hospital.