Lakewood, CO
1679 Reed St.
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

1679 Reed St.

1679 Reed Street · No Longer Available
Location

1679 Reed Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7f0fec091 ---- To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!! Available September 3rd is this wonderful apartment in Lakewood, close to the shopping and entertainment of Edgewater and West Colfax, yet still nestled away with the gorgeous Aviation Park right behind the complex! This spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit located in a secured building, offers a coin-operated laundry located in the the building, so no more trekking through the elements for clean socks! Plenty of outdoor space to soak up those great Colorado days! Rent is $1,195.00 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,195.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilitie, electricity and gas in tenant\'s name through Xcel and water, sewer, trash billed back at a monthly rate of $75. Sorry, no pets are allowed at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We\'ll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1679 Reed St. have any available units?
1679 Reed St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 1679 Reed St. currently offering any rent specials?
1679 Reed St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1679 Reed St. pet-friendly?
No, 1679 Reed St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1679 Reed St. offer parking?
No, 1679 Reed St. does not offer parking.
Does 1679 Reed St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1679 Reed St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1679 Reed St. have a pool?
No, 1679 Reed St. does not have a pool.
Does 1679 Reed St. have accessible units?
No, 1679 Reed St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1679 Reed St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1679 Reed St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1679 Reed St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1679 Reed St. does not have units with air conditioning.

