13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 Available 06/19/20 Second floor 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in Lakewood! Available to move in June 19th!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 707-2608, 13095-w-cedar-dr@rent.dynasty.com



Available June 19th is this second floor condo in the Union Square neighborhood! This lovely condo is near three parks which are Foothills Park, Union Square Park and Sixth Avenue West Park.



This condo is approximately 1,185 sq. ft. with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This gorgeous apartment also comes with a living room, dining room, NON-working fireplace, washer and dryer, and balcony. Kitchen amenities include fridge, dishwasher, and electric range.



Rent is $1,325/month and there is a minimum of $1,325 required for the security deposit. Residents are responsible for electricity and gas in their name through Xcel. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent!



Only one small dog under 50 pounds is accepted at this property with an additional $200 pet deposit as well as $50 pet rent.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Cats Allowed



