Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207

13095 West Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13095 West Cedar Drive, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 Available 06/19/20 Second floor 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in Lakewood! Available to move in June 19th!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 707-2608, 13095-w-cedar-dr@rent.dynasty.com

Available June 19th is this second floor condo in the Union Square neighborhood! This lovely condo is near three parks which are Foothills Park, Union Square Park and Sixth Avenue West Park.

This condo is approximately 1,185 sq. ft. with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This gorgeous apartment also comes with a living room, dining room, NON-working fireplace, washer and dryer, and balcony. Kitchen amenities include fridge, dishwasher, and electric range.

Rent is $1,325/month and there is a minimum of $1,325 required for the security deposit. Residents are responsible for electricity and gas in their name through Xcel. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent!

Only one small dog under 50 pounds is accepted at this property with an additional $200 pet deposit as well as $50 pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2312708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 have any available units?
13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 have?
Some of 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 currently offering any rent specials?
13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 is pet friendly.
Does 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 offer parking?
No, 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 does not offer parking.
Does 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 have a pool?
Yes, 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 has a pool.
Does 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 have accessible units?
No, 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13095 W. Cedar Dr. #207 has units with air conditioning.
