All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1260 Balsam St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1260 Balsam St.
Last updated August 4 2019 at 4:24 PM

1260 Balsam St.

1260 Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Eiber
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1260 Balsam Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Eiber

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bocce court
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fe34de02f ---- Wadsworth Station West has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile accents, new countertops, fixtures and flooring. With The exterior courtyard is perfect for entertaining, and includes a bocce ball court, gas grill and seating. These spacious 1 bedroom units offer the convenience in location just blocks from the W-Line Light Rail Station at Wadsworth with immediate access to downtown Denver and the Auraria Campus. The apartments at Wadsworth Station West are located in Lakewood, Colorado just west of Denver, and 6 blocks from Wadsworth Lightrail Station, which offers easy access to downtown Denver and Golden. It?s a short drive north to Crown Hill Park, or south to Belmar Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Balsam St. have any available units?
1260 Balsam St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1260 Balsam St. have?
Some of 1260 Balsam St.'s amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Balsam St. currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Balsam St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Balsam St. pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Balsam St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1260 Balsam St. offer parking?
No, 1260 Balsam St. does not offer parking.
Does 1260 Balsam St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Balsam St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Balsam St. have a pool?
No, 1260 Balsam St. does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Balsam St. have accessible units?
No, 1260 Balsam St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Balsam St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 Balsam St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1260 Balsam St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1260 Balsam St. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College