Lakewood, CO
11552 W. Tennessee Place
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

11552 W. Tennessee Place

11552 West Tennessee Place · No Longer Available
Location

11552 West Tennessee Place, Lakewood, CO 80226
Glennon Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful & Spacious Green Mountain Home!-Hardwoods,Granite, Huge Backyard, & Storage Shed! Avail. NOW! - Come home to this beautifully finished Green Mountain Home!! This home is adorned with multiple living spaces, gorgeous Hardwood floors, High-end fixtures, lighting, & window covering's, and additional Indoor and outdoor living spaces just to enjoy!

The kitchen is upgraded with new Stainless appliances, Granite Counter-tops, under cabinet illumination, and is equipped for those nights entertaining or for the chef in all of us!

This home has a large 2 car garage and almost 2000 square feet of living space. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, new carpet, designer paint, a laundry room, and spacious rooms- you'll never want to leave.

Situated 5 minutes from Red Rocks, Dinosaur Ridge, Open Space, and 5minutes from the Union light rail.

Close to everything great Green Mountain & West Denver living has to offer!!
Located within walking distance of both Rooney Ranch Elementary and Green Mountain High School. Walk your four-legged friend to lovely Lochwood park, or the spectacular off-leash Forsberg park! St. Anthony's hospital, Belmar, and Federal Center located just 10 minutes away.

If this sounds like a place to call home call us today to schedule your showing!

Approved Pets ok w/additional pet deposit and $50 additional rent per month.

Don't hesitate-This one will go fast!!

To schedule a showing, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com
Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

If you need additional assistance please call 303-233-3976.

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

(RLNE5112590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11552 W. Tennessee Place have any available units?
11552 W. Tennessee Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 11552 W. Tennessee Place have?
Some of 11552 W. Tennessee Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11552 W. Tennessee Place currently offering any rent specials?
11552 W. Tennessee Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11552 W. Tennessee Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11552 W. Tennessee Place is pet friendly.
Does 11552 W. Tennessee Place offer parking?
Yes, 11552 W. Tennessee Place offers parking.
Does 11552 W. Tennessee Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11552 W. Tennessee Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11552 W. Tennessee Place have a pool?
No, 11552 W. Tennessee Place does not have a pool.
Does 11552 W. Tennessee Place have accessible units?
No, 11552 W. Tennessee Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11552 W. Tennessee Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11552 W. Tennessee Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11552 W. Tennessee Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11552 W. Tennessee Place has units with air conditioning.
