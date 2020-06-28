11552 W. Tennessee Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful & Spacious Green Mountain Home!-Hardwoods,Granite, Huge Backyard, & Storage Shed! Avail. NOW! - Come home to this beautifully finished Green Mountain Home!! This home is adorned with multiple living spaces, gorgeous Hardwood floors, High-end fixtures, lighting, & window covering's, and additional Indoor and outdoor living spaces just to enjoy!



The kitchen is upgraded with new Stainless appliances, Granite Counter-tops, under cabinet illumination, and is equipped for those nights entertaining or for the chef in all of us!



This home has a large 2 car garage and almost 2000 square feet of living space. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, new carpet, designer paint, a laundry room, and spacious rooms- you'll never want to leave.



Situated 5 minutes from Red Rocks, Dinosaur Ridge, Open Space, and 5minutes from the Union light rail.



Close to everything great Green Mountain & West Denver living has to offer!!

Located within walking distance of both Rooney Ranch Elementary and Green Mountain High School. Walk your four-legged friend to lovely Lochwood park, or the spectacular off-leash Forsberg park! St. Anthony's hospital, Belmar, and Federal Center located just 10 minutes away.



If this sounds like a place to call home call us today to schedule your showing!



Approved Pets ok w/additional pet deposit and $50 additional rent per month.



Don't hesitate-This one will go fast!!



To schedule a showing, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com

Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



If you need additional assistance please call 303-233-3976.



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



