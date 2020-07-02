All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

105 Depew Street

Location

105 Depew Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Carriage Village, Light & Bright 3 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To This Very Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home. Home Is Ready For Immediate Move In. Hardwood Floors On First Floor With Open Floor Plan. New Stove And Dishwasher In Kitchen. Large Living Room That Connects To Dining Area & Kitchen. First Floor Laundry Room With Included Washer & Dryer. Upstairs Master Bedroom Has Walk In Closet & Private Master Bath. 2 Nice Sized Secondary Bedrooms Which Also Share Large Hallway Bathroom. Attached 2 Car Garage Means Never Having To Walk Through The Snow Or Shovel Off Your Car! Cute, Low Maintenance Backyard Is Perfect For BBQ. Sorry, No Section 8's Or Cats Allowed. One Small Dog Allowed. Qualified Applicant Will Have A Minimum Credit Score Of 640

To Apply.
Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

Property Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company. Proud Member Of NARPM - National Association Of Residential Property Managers

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3839730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

