105 Depew Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Carriage Village, Light & Bright 3 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To This Very Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home. Home Is Ready For Immediate Move In. Hardwood Floors On First Floor With Open Floor Plan. New Stove And Dishwasher In Kitchen. Large Living Room That Connects To Dining Area & Kitchen. First Floor Laundry Room With Included Washer & Dryer. Upstairs Master Bedroom Has Walk In Closet & Private Master Bath. 2 Nice Sized Secondary Bedrooms Which Also Share Large Hallway Bathroom. Attached 2 Car Garage Means Never Having To Walk Through The Snow Or Shovel Off Your Car! Cute, Low Maintenance Backyard Is Perfect For BBQ. Sorry, No Section 8's Or Cats Allowed. One Small Dog Allowed. Qualified Applicant Will Have A Minimum Credit Score Of 640



To Apply.

Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



Property Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company. Proud Member Of NARPM - National Association Of Residential Property Managers



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3839730)