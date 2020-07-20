All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:44 AM

1622 Longbow Ct

1622 Longbow Court · No Longer Available
Location

1622 Longbow Court, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath row home in quiet Lafayette! Rent includes water! This is a great, 900+ sq ft home with fenced yard backyard, plenty of parking, washer and dryer included and unfinished basement. New interior paint and new exterior siding. Waterpark, softball field, bike trails, and dog park conveniently located. Great access for Boulder or Denver commuters if needed!

Small dog considered with additional deposit.

Please visit http://www.dakotamgmt.com/tenants/application-process/ for more information and application requirements.

To set up showing text or call Sam at 3o3-621-4694. Image of photo ID will be required to be on file with the office before showing can be confirmed.

Please note applications will be processed in the order they are received.

No Smoking. No Growing. Not responsible for information on third party advertisements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Longbow Ct have any available units?
1622 Longbow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1622 Longbow Ct have?
Some of 1622 Longbow Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Longbow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Longbow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Longbow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Longbow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Longbow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1622 Longbow Ct offers parking.
Does 1622 Longbow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 Longbow Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Longbow Ct have a pool?
No, 1622 Longbow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Longbow Ct have accessible units?
No, 1622 Longbow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Longbow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 Longbow Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 Longbow Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 Longbow Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
