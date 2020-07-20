1622 Longbow Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dog park parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath row home in quiet Lafayette! Rent includes water! This is a great, 900+ sq ft home with fenced yard backyard, plenty of parking, washer and dryer included and unfinished basement. New interior paint and new exterior siding. Waterpark, softball field, bike trails, and dog park conveniently located. Great access for Boulder or Denver commuters if needed!



Small dog considered with additional deposit.



Please visit http://www.dakotamgmt.com/tenants/application-process/ for more information and application requirements.



To set up showing text or call Sam at 3o3-621-4694. Image of photo ID will be required to be on file with the office before showing can be confirmed.



Please note applications will be processed in the order they are received.



No Smoking. No Growing. Not responsible for information on third party advertisements.