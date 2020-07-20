All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

3528 S. Depew St. #6

3528 South Depew Street · No Longer Available
Location

3528 South Depew Street, Jefferson County, CO 80235
Fort Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Pet Friendly!! Great Location!! - This amazing 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath town house is centrally located off of Hampden and Sheridan in desirable Lakewood Colorado. This homes fabulous amenities and location affords you all of today's modern conveniences.
Close to downtown Denver, your commute has just become the best part of your day.
Couple that, with easy access to the mountains for your weekend retreats, you couldn't find a better place to call "home".
Your new condo comes complete with a community pool and clubhouse.
The home features a finished basement and master bathroom.
The kitchen and dining areas are open and inviting.
The living room is finished with a classically rustic, wood burning fireplace.
Fresh paint throughout Central AC and Heat, plus a nice back patio, completes this home.

Do not miss out on this one! Call today!

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 month Lease
*40.00 application fee
*Owner pays Water, Sewer, Trash and HOA Fee
*Dogs welcome (additional fees apply)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2781927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 S. Depew St. #6 have any available units?
3528 S. Depew St. #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, CO.
What amenities does 3528 S. Depew St. #6 have?
Some of 3528 S. Depew St. #6's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 S. Depew St. #6 currently offering any rent specials?
3528 S. Depew St. #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 S. Depew St. #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3528 S. Depew St. #6 is pet friendly.
Does 3528 S. Depew St. #6 offer parking?
No, 3528 S. Depew St. #6 does not offer parking.
Does 3528 S. Depew St. #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 S. Depew St. #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 S. Depew St. #6 have a pool?
Yes, 3528 S. Depew St. #6 has a pool.
Does 3528 S. Depew St. #6 have accessible units?
No, 3528 S. Depew St. #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 S. Depew St. #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 S. Depew St. #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3528 S. Depew St. #6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3528 S. Depew St. #6 has units with air conditioning.
