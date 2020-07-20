30258 Weisshorn Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Pine CO.- Fully Furnished 3+ Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2083 sq. ft. Home on 2.1 Acres - Lovely Pine home. Completely remodeled 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2083 sq. ft. on 2.1 acres with pave driveway and new attached 2 car garage ( tenant gets access to one car garage space.) Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, center island, 2 separate sinks and wine frig. Living room with free-standing pellet stove , cathedral ceilings with skylights.Slate and tile bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout entire home.2 trex decks with jaw- dropping views. Enclosed sun room/entry-way to home and garage. House comes fully furnished, including dishes and silverware for kitchen- just bring your suitcase! 1 dog ok, no cats please. $2,550/month (303) 506-0910



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3812074)