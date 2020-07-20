All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

30258 Weisshorn Circle

30258 Weisshorn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

30258 Weisshorn Circle, Jefferson County, CO 80470

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pine CO.- Fully Furnished 3+ Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2083 sq. ft. Home on 2.1 Acres - Lovely Pine home. Completely remodeled 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2083 sq. ft. on 2.1 acres with pave driveway and new attached 2 car garage ( tenant gets access to one car garage space.) Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, center island, 2 separate sinks and wine frig. Living room with free-standing pellet stove , cathedral ceilings with skylights.Slate and tile bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout entire home.2 trex decks with jaw- dropping views. Enclosed sun room/entry-way to home and garage. House comes fully furnished, including dishes and silverware for kitchen- just bring your suitcase! 1 dog ok, no cats please. $2,550/month (303) 506-0910

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3812074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30258 Weisshorn Circle have any available units?
30258 Weisshorn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, CO.
What amenities does 30258 Weisshorn Circle have?
Some of 30258 Weisshorn Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30258 Weisshorn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
30258 Weisshorn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30258 Weisshorn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 30258 Weisshorn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 30258 Weisshorn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 30258 Weisshorn Circle offers parking.
Does 30258 Weisshorn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30258 Weisshorn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30258 Weisshorn Circle have a pool?
No, 30258 Weisshorn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 30258 Weisshorn Circle have accessible units?
No, 30258 Weisshorn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 30258 Weisshorn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 30258 Weisshorn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30258 Weisshorn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 30258 Weisshorn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
