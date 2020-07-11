All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Highlands Ranch, CO
9723 Autumnwood Place
9723 Autumnwood Place

9723 Autumnwood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9723 Autumnwood Pl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Blue Apple Prop Mgmt! Lovely Highlands Ranch home with all the amenities this great town has to offer! - This house is a must see! A great value in Highlands Ranch! It is roomy and bright. The HUGE family room is perfect for entertaining.

The kitchen overlooks the backyard. Plenty of cabinets, a breakfast nook, and openness to the family room make it a functional and friendly room.

This is a premium (extra large) lot - large backyard.

There are so many upgrades and extras in this house; all appliances included, sprinkler system, not to mention your free access to all Highlands Ranch Rec Centers! Call us soon for an appointment to see this gorgeous home.

There is lots of storage space as well!

Check out the HUGE finished basement!

Pets are welcome, max of 2 pets with additional deposit of $100 per pet.

$36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application.

(RLNE3350481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9723 Autumnwood Place have any available units?
9723 Autumnwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Is 9723 Autumnwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
9723 Autumnwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9723 Autumnwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9723 Autumnwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 9723 Autumnwood Place offer parking?
No, 9723 Autumnwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 9723 Autumnwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9723 Autumnwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9723 Autumnwood Place have a pool?
No, 9723 Autumnwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 9723 Autumnwood Place have accessible units?
No, 9723 Autumnwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9723 Autumnwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9723 Autumnwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9723 Autumnwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9723 Autumnwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
